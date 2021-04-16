Montrose City Council Agenda

The Montrose City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. The public may view the meeting via Zoom or call in to listen by phone, due to COVID-19 precautions: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kCAIBWsfSR6knGV5hPCXBg, or call 1-253-215-8782. Webinar ID: 820 2072 5088.
1) City Council meeting called to order by Mayor Doug Glaspell
2) The Pledge of Allegiance
3) Roll call by the City Clerk 4) Oath of Office for Municipal Court Judge Charles Greenacre
5) Joint City Council / Youth City Council Earth Week Proclamation
6) Arbor Day Proclamation
7) CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENT FOR NON-AGENDA ITEMS The “Call for Public Comment” agenda item is a time when concerned members of the community may publicly voice their concerns and discuss items of interest. Please note that no formal action will be taken on the matters raised during this time. Comments made during this time should be addressed to the Council and pertain to matters of at least general importance to the City and its operations. Please be aware that neither City Council nor City staff are expected to respond or engage in discussion or debate. Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted.
8) APPROVAL OF MINUTES (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the minutes of the April 5, 2021 special City Council meeting, the April 6, 2021 special City Council meeting, and the April 6, 2021 regular City Council meeting. Staff: City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo Action: Consider making a motion to approve the minutes of the April 5, 2021 and April 6, 2021 special City Council meetings and the April 6, 2021 regular City Council meeting as presented.
9) PLANNING COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS (5 minutes) City Council consideration of applicants Laura Baker, Clifford F. Dodge III, Delphine Jadot, Christine Kersen, Kevin S. Kuns, and Richard J. Rogers for vacant positions on the City of Montrose Planning Commission. Staff: Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler Action: Consider making a motion to appoint regular and alternate Planning Commission members.
10) INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Montrose and Montrose County regarding the signalization of Chipeta Road and Highway 550. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Montrose and Montrose County regarding the signalization of Chipeta Road and Highway 550 as presented.
11) NEW LODGING & ENTERTAINMENT LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION (15 minutes) City Council consideration of an application for a new Lodging & Entertainment liquor license at 431 E. Main Street for Bliss Beauty Bar Co. LLC, doing business as Bliss Beauty Bar, for consumption on the licensed premises. Staff: City Attorney Stephen Alcorn Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to approve a new Lodging & Entertainment liquor license at 431 E. Main Street for Bliss Beauty Bar Co. LLC, doing business as Bliss Beauty Bar, for consumption on the licensed premises as presented.
12) ORDINANCE 2532 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2532 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition North. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2532 on second reading as presented.
13) ORDINANCE 2533 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2533 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, providing for the zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition North as "R3A" Medium High Density District and "R-2" Low Density District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2533 on second reading as presented.
14) ORDINANCE 2534 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2534 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition South. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2534 on second reading as presented.
15) ORDINANCE 2535 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2535 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, providing for the zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition South as "R1" Very Low Density District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2535 on second reading as presented.
16) ORDINANCE 2536 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2536 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado for the annexation of the Highway 50 Addition. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2536 on second reading as presented.
17) ORDINANCE 2537 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2537 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, providing for the zoning of the Highway 50 Addition as "B-2" Highway Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2537 on second reading as presented.
18) ORDINANCE 2538 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2538 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of Cedar View East Minor Subdivision from "R-6" Medium Density/Manufactured Housing District to "B3" General Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2538 on second reading as presented.
19) ORDINANCE 2539 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2539 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Montrose, Colorado, vacating a right-of-way along N. 2nd Street within the City of Montrose. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2539 on second reading as presented.
20) ORDINANCE 2540 - FIRST READING (15 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2540 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, updating Title 4 Chapter 4, Zoning Regulations of the City of Montrose: Amending Title 4 Chapter 4 Section 12 (4-4-12) regarding "B-1" Central Business District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp and Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2540 on first reading as presented.
21) BEAR CREEK SUBDIVISION FILING NO. 5 FINAL PLAT (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the Bear Creek Subdivision Filing No. 5 Final Plat to create 59 new residential lots and dedicate rights of way and/or easements. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Regular Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Bear Creek Subdivision Filing No. 5 Final Plat expressly conditioned upon City staff ensuring that all policies, regulations, ordinances and Municipal Code provisions are met and that they applicant adequately addresses all of staff's concerns prior to the execution of the Final Plat. The City staff is not authorized by this approval to execute the Final Plat prior to all conditions being satisfied.
22) WOODGATE ROAD REALIGNMENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the approval of $1,752,083.17 in expenditures for construction of the Woodgate Road Realignment Project. This includes the award of a construction contract to Mountain Valley Contracting in the amount of $1,467,983.17, a survey and engineering support contract to Del-Mont Consultants in the amount of $59,100.00, and Century Link utility relocation expenditures totaling $225,000.00. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve $1,752,083.17 in expenditures for construction of the Woodgate Road Realignment Project as presented.
23) MOVING MONTROSE FORWARD 2021 STREET MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AWARD (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the approval of $1,017,669.94 in expenditures for completion of the Moving Montrose Forward 2021 Street Maintenance Project. This includes the award of a construction contract to Skip Huston Construction in the amount of $699,269.70 for asphalt patching work and a construction contract to A-1 Chipseal Company in the amount of $318,400.24 for slurry seal surface treatments. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve $1,017,669.94 in expenditures for completion of the Moving Montrose Forward 2021 Street Maintenance Project as presented.
24) STAFF REPORTS
A) Sales, Use, and Excise Tax Report (5 minutes) Staff: Finance Director Shani Wittenberg
25) YOUTH CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
26) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
27) MOTION TO ADJOURN.
