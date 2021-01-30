The Montrose City Council will convene for a regular board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 107 S. Cascade Ave. in Montrose. The following meeting agenda is also viewable online at https://tinyurl.com/Montrosecity.
The Montrose City Council is pleased to have residents of the community take time to attend City Council Meetings. The council encourages the public’s attendance and participation. Individuals wishing to be heard during public hearing proceedings are encouraged to be prepared and will generally be limited to three minutes to allow everyone the opportunity to be heard. Additional written comments are welcome and will be received at any time.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, this meeting will be held electronically and can be accessed at: https://tinyurl.com/CityCouncil-2-2-21.
The 11 p.m. rule will be enforced. All agenda items scheduled and noticed to be heard today must begin prior to 11 p.m. or they will be rescheduled. At 11 p.m., if the meeting has not already been adjourned, further proceedings shall be conducted as follows: 1. If the City Council is discussing an agenda item, but has not voted on the item before 11 p.m., the City Council may take a vote to decide whether to continue the item to the next meeting. 2. The City Council may also consider additional agenda items that require action in a specified time period due to legal requirements. 3. All other agenda items not previously opened shall be placed first on the next City Council Agenda.
1. City Council meeting called to order by Mayor Barbara Bynum
2. The Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call by the City Clerk
4. Changes to the agenda, including additions and deletions
5. Call for public comment for non-agenda items
The “Call for Public Comment” agenda item is a time when concerned members of the community may publicly voice their concerns and discuss items of interest. Please note that no formal action will be taken on the matters raised during this time.
Comments made during this time should be addressed to the Council and pertain to matters of at least general importance to the City and its operations. Please be aware that neither City Council nor City staff are expected to respond or engage in discussion or debate.
Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted.
6. Approval of minutes
City Council consideration of the minutes of the January 19, 2021, regular City Council meeting. Staff: City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo
Action: Consider making a motion to approve the minutes of the January 19, 2021, regular City Council meeting as presented.
7. Childcare survey and needs assessment funding request (10 minutes)
City Council consideration of a request from the Uncompahgre Valley Association for financial assistance totaling $18,950.00 for a professional childcare survey and needs assessment for the Montrose community conducted by Root Policy Research. Staff: Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler
Action: Consider making a motion to approve $18,950.00 in funding for a childcare survey and needs assessment as presented.
8. 2021 annexation report and three-mile plan (10 minutes)
City Council consideration of the 2021 Annexation Report and Three-Mile Plan. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp
Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the 2021 Annexation Report and Three-Mile Plan as presented.
9. Rotary amphitheater CM/GC contract award (10 minutes)
City Council consideration of awarding budgeted funds of $3.2 million for construction of the Rotary Amphitheater including the award of a contract with Stryker and Company, Inc., to serve as Construction Manager/General Contractor. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid
Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve $3.2 million for the construction of the Rotary Amphitheater including the award of a contract with Stryker and Company, Inc., to serve as Construction Manager/General Contractor as presented.
10. 2021 equipment purchase recommendation (10 minutes)
City Council consideration of the purchase of one Craftco crack seal machine from Denver Industrial Sales and Service for the purchase price of $107,148.85, and the purchase of one BC1800XL Vermeer wood chipper from Vermeer for the purchase price of $60,220.00. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid
Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the purchase of one Craftco crack seal machine from Denver Industrial Sales and Service for the purchase price of $107,148.85, and the purchase of one BC1800XL Vermeer wood chipper from Vermeer for the purchase price of $60,220.00 as presented.
11. Golf course equipment purchase recommendation (10 minutes)
City Council consideration of the purchase of two Toro Greensmaster 3150 mowers, one Toro Reel Master 55410-D fairway mower, and one Toro Versa Vac from LL Johnson Distributing Company for the total purchase price of $177,900.00. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid
Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the purchase of two Toro Greensmaster 3150 mowers, one Toro Reel Master 55410-D fairway mower, and one Toro Versa Vac from LL Johnson Distributing Company for the total purchase price of $177,900.00 as presented.
12. Front 9 irrigation pump assembly contract (10 minutes)
City Council consideration of the award of a contract to Watertronics for fabrication and installation of the Front 9 Irrigation Pump Assembly project for the total contract amount of $102,010.00. Staff: Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler
Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to award a contract to Watertronics for fabrication and installation of the Front 9 Irrigation Pump Assembly project for the total contract amount of $102,010.00 as presented.
13. Staff reports
14. Youth city council report
15. City council comments
16. Motion to adjourn
