Montrose City Council formally authorizes $16M for police building

An artistic rendering of the new public safety complex, as provided by Blythe Group & Co. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The Montrose City Council formally authorized $16.2 million for the construction of the new Montrose Public Safety Complex during the Tuesday night council meeting.

As part of the project, the council also formally vacated a surplus right of way along South First Street and further approved about $206,000 to Huddleston-Berry Engineering and Testing to test construction material for the project.

The new complex consists of an expanded headquarters for the Montrose Police Department and an auxiliary building. It is being funded by the city public safety sales tax increase passed by voters to provide an updated building, more equipment, officers and training.

Check back here for updates.

Tags

Load comments