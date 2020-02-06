The Montrose Community Foundation (MCF) is making an impact on the 25 local nonprofit organizations that recently received a grant during their 2019 Impact Grant cycle.
The Impact Grants range from $1,000 to Montrose Memorial Hospital to purchase booklets that will educate patients on how to advocate for end-of-life rights, to $5,000 to Kids Aid Montrose to feed low-income children on the weekends. To be eligible for an Impact Grant the organization must be a registered 501(c)3 or have a fiscal sponsor, and the project or program must show a benefit to this community in one of the following areas: arts & literature, basic needs, community development, education, health & wellness, recreation.
The grant recipients celebrated and received their checks during a Feb. 5 Impact Grants Reception hosted by MCF.
“It is such an honor to host this event every year. Giving away money to such worthy causes is the best part of my job. We hope these grants move the needle on their abilities to continue advancing this community,” said Sara Plumhoff, MCF executive director.
Since 2012, MCF and the City of Montrose have partnered to provide grants to local nonprofits through the annual Impact Grant Cycle - this year’s grants total $60,000. Impact Grant applications were due in November of last year, selections were made in December. A Grant Review Committee, made up of individuals from the community and MCF board members, considered the 2019 Impact Grant winners out of 45 grant applications.
A list and synopsis of the 2019 Impact Grant Winners are below:
•All Points Transit (Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation) provides public transit services for seniors, people with disabilities and the general public in communities throughout Montrose, Delta, San Miguel and Ouray counties. The $2,000 Impact Grant will support its volunteer driver program. https://www.allpointstransit.com/
•Colorado Mesa University (Montrose) received a $2,000 Impact Grant to help fund a textbook loan program offered to high school students enrolled in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at the Montrose campus. https://www.coloradomesa.edu/montrose/index.html
•Common Ground/Kids Aid Montrose works directly with schools to provide food in backpacks to low-income children who often go hungry on the weekends. The $5,000 Impact Grant will purchase non-perishable foods to provide meals which are sent home with the children for the weekend. http://kidsaidmontrose.com/
•Community Options facilitates services and provides support the nearly 500 people in the six counties of Region 10 - who meet the definition of intellectually and developmentally disabled. The $4,500 Impact Grant will be used toward the purchase of new wheelchair accessible vans. https://www.communityoptionsinc.org/
•Friends of the Ute Indian Museum received a $1,000 Impact Grant to establish and promote an annual cultural heritage festival at the Ute Museum. https://www.historycolorado.org/ute-indian-museum
•Hilltop Community Resources provides a vast array of essential services for underserved populations in the Montrose community. The $1,000 Impact Grant will help pay for parenting education classes. https://www.htop.org/
•Hispanic Affairs Project serves to meaningfully integrate immigrant communities in Western Colorado including the counties of Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray and Gunnison. The $3,000 Impact Grant will help pay for increased legal fees and community education. https://hapgj.org/
•HopeWest provides a wide array of programs and support for palliative care, hospice and grief to patients of all ages. The $2,500 Impact Grant will help provide palliative (serious illness) care for the growing number of underinsured in 2020. https://www.hopewestco.org/
•Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance received a $2,500 Impact Grant to promote the safety and convenience of bicycling in the Montrose community for all ages and abilities. https://www.facebook.com/montroseareabicyclealliance/
•Montrose High School Mountain Bike Team received a $2,600 Impact Grant to pay for a tent for the team to seek shelter during competitions.
•Montrose Lighthouse provides food, shelter and other basic services to the communities’ homeless. The $3,000 Impact Grant will help pay for operational expenses including utilities for shelter, fuel and van driver. http://montrose-lighthouse.org/
•Montrose Medical Mission is an all-volunteer group that provides funds for medically uninsured and indigent Montrose County residents. The $3,000 Impact Grant will help pay negotiated medical bills.
•Montrose Memorial Hospital received a $1,000 Impact Grant to purchase “Five Wishes” booklets, end of life booklets to help educate and advocate patient rights. https://www.montrosehospital.com/
•Montrose Regional Library District received $1,500 to purchase new technology for Adult/reference and Outreach departments to help bridge the accessibility gaps for patrons. http://www.montroselibrary.org/
•Ouray County Youth Baseball received a $2,000 Impact Grant to help rehabilitate and expand an unusable baseball field in the Ridgway Athletic Park, currently there is no usable baseball field in the town of Ridgway.
•The PIC Place provides integrated and healthcare and education to low-income community members, including full dental care. The $4,000 Impact Grant will help replace a roof that experienced structural degradations in 2018. http://www.pic.place/
•Region 10 - Aging and Disability Resources of Colorado received a $2,000 Impact Grant to help pay for minor critical home repairs for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners in the community. https://region10.net/
•River Valley Family Health Center received a $3,000 Impact Grant to help pay for food, prescriptions and unmet needs for low-income and underinsured patients. https://www.rivervalleyfhc.com/
•San Juan LEADS Serves provides special adventures for adaptive needs athletes, youth, U.S. military veterans and their families to experience the great outdoors. The $1,000 Impact Grant will help fund a new outdoor youth program targeting youth leaders and teens dealing with trauma. (LEADS: Leadership, Education, Adventure, Development, Services) https://www.facebook.com/Sanjuanleads/
•Second Chance Humane Society provides low cost veterinary care, education, outreach and training services to improve relationships between pets, people and their community. The $2,500 Impact Grant will help fund its traveling Veterinary clinic, specifically to provide more service to the West End. https://adoptmountainpets.org/
•Time Bank of the Rockies facilitates a time bank, or time exchanges, in which people helping other people in a system where everyone’s skills are equally valued and where everyone benefits. The $1,500 Impact Grant will help improve the organizations website to include a more user-friendly and interactive platform. http://timebankoftherockies.com/
•Valley Youth Orchestra serves Western Colorado by inspiring, nurturing and mentoring string musicians K-12 grades. The $900 Impact Grant will provide scholarships for young string musicians to purchase instruments. http://valleysymphony.net/vyo
•Weehawken Creative Arts received a $1,000 Impact Grant to be used for youth scholarships. https://www.weehawkenarts.org/
•West End Family Link Center provides low to no cost supportive services to families and individuals living in the West End of Montrose and San Miguel counties which are both physically and financially isolated from the eastern portion of both counties. The $4,500 Impact Grant will help with general operating costs. http://www.weflc.org/
•Wright Stuff Community Foundation, located in Norwood, serves youth and families in rural communities. The $3,000 Impact Grant will serve as daycare scholarships for families who don’t qualify for CCAP. https://www.wrightstufffoundation.org/
All the information in this post comes from an MCF press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.