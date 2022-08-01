Purchase Access

NextCycle Colorado, a program designed to boost manufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in Colorado, awarded Delta Brick and Climate Company the top prize at the 2022 NextCycle Pitch Competition.

The Montrose-based venture produces green building materials made from sediment in the Paonia River and recycled glass. 



