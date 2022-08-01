NextCycle Colorado, a program designed to boost manufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in Colorado, awarded Delta Brick and Climate Company the top prize at the 2022 NextCycle Pitch Competition.
The Montrose-based venture produces green building materials made from sediment in the Paonia River and recycled glass.
The NextCycle program selects new and expanding businesses and organizations through a competitive application process, and provides value by connecting teams to resources and expertise needed to reach a point where they are prepared to receive investments and implement ideas. CDPHE’s Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity program has awarded NextCycle teams over $1.5 million in grants since the program’s inception in 2018.
“NextCycle has helped spur cutting-edge ideas for innovative recycling programs in Colorado,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in the July announcement.
“I’m proud to see NextCycle support these creative companies that have a commitment to sustainable businesses and can improve recycling statewide.”
The pitch competition followed a four-month business accelerator program through NextCycle Colorado, funded by CDPHE. Businesses, organizations, nonprofits, universities and entrepreneurs pursue innovative projects that will develop new, or improve existing, recycling and composting markets in the state.
In addition to winning a $5,000 cash prize furnished by Resource Recycling Systems, Christopher Caskey, founder of Delta Brick and Climate Company, will meet with two sustainable investment organizations, Closed Loop Partners and Colorado Impact Fund, to further discuss business opportunities.
“Connecting with forward-thinking investors who recognize the value in capturing waste methane from abandoned coal mines, removing sediment from the Paonia reservoir and utilizing recycled glass all to create sustainable building materials has been a great opportunity for Delta Brick and Climate Company,” said Caskey, also in the announcement.
The People’s Choice award this year went to RepEATer, a reusable container provider based in Boulder that partners with restaurants and food delivery services to reduce waste and costs.
Other teams showcased at the 2022 pitch competition on June 22 in Boulder included:
1. An early-stage team consisting of National Renewable Energy Laboratory scientists Kevin Sullivan and Mikhail Konev, who are developing a new technology to convert plastic waste into usable raw materials for manufacturing.
2. Colorado Earth, based in Golden, a local manufacturer of sustainable building materials made from leftover and waste quarry materials and other recycled materials.
3. Compost Queen, a hyperlocal compost operation in Fort Collins, partners with area farms to compost residential food waste through hauling and processing, and also provides educational services to the community.
4. Docupots creates 100% recyclable and compostable seedling pots from post-consumer recycled paper in Sterling.
5. Elements Mountain Compost, a rural composting operation in Salida, diverts and processes organic materials for residents and businesses.
6. Trash Panda develops innovative products in Aurora with 100% recycled plastics in the rapidly growing sport of disc golf.
For more information on Colorado NextCycle programming, email nextcycle@recycle.com. Applications for the program’s fourth cohort will be available in Fall of 2022.
Funding for Colorado NextCycle is provided through the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity program. Technical support and program management is provided by Resource Recycling Systems.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone