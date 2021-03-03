Montrose County Public Health is receiving its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and is also streamlining the appointment process for vaccinations.
The newly approved Jannsen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine has been proven to be effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, as have other manufacturer’s vaccines, including the Moderna doses the county continues to receive and administer, however the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require a booster shot.
Public Health will hold its first clinic with this vaccine March 5 and, instead of preregistering and waiting for a followup invite to an appointment, those in eligible phases can make a direct appointment online (montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination). People who are eligible can also register by calling 970-252-4545 if they do not have regular internet access.
The county’s vaccine availability depends on supply provided by the state.
“The state had reached out and asked local public health if we were interested in administering it (Johnson & Johnson),” Montrose County Media Relations Manager and vaccine co-lead Katie Yergensen said Tuesday.
“We’ve had calls from the public. For whatever reason, some people have preferences, whatever they may be. It still offers protections to our community members. There’s less staff time. And it’s easier for the public — it’s only one shot.”
Montrose County continues to receive allotments of the Moderna doses, too, and public health has second doses of that vaccine it must administer. A clinic for Moderna vaccines will be Thursday for those who are eligible and registered.
“We want to make sure those are available. We will continue looking at ordering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well, but a lot remains to be seen on the allocation,” said Yergensen.
At this time, second-dose clinics have priority and additional first doses will be added to the schedule as available. Plans are subject to vaccine allocations, which change week to week.
In addition to Montrose County Public Health, several local pharmacies and providers also have begun scheduling vaccines. These include the pharmacies at City Market, Safeway and Walmart, as well as the PIC Place, River Valley Family Health Centers and Peak Family Medicine, as well as the Basin Clinic on the West End. (Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s pandemic specialist, practices at Peak Family.)
The county plans to create a place on the montrosecountyjic.com website that lists information about where to obtain a vaccine, Yergensen said. Moving forward, the site will also contain updates about clinic availability.
“This is a step in the right direction; more and more providers have signed up and are now administering vaccine across the county,” said Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin in a news release.
“Community members now have the option to receive a vaccination at over 10 different locations including doctor’s offices and pharmacies that offer flexible schedules and trusted medical expertise.”
The transition to allowing those eligible to register directly will also save staff and public time.
“We think this new system will ease the communication process,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen, also in the news release.
“This is a good sign — this means that we have at least made one or more contact with everyone on our preregistration list who is eligible. We know that several more residents will be eligible with the change in phases and we are looking forward to doing our part to help provide vaccinations to those who are eligible.”
Starting Friday, people in Phase 1B.3 will be eligible, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Eligible in this phase are people: age 60 and older; frontline essential agricultural and grocery store workers, people 16 – 69 with two or more high-risk conditions. People in earlier phases remain eligible for vaccinations also.
People can find out more about the available vaccines and view their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention profiles at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
The site explains what happens once a vaccine is developed and the testing process it undergoes: people volunteer to be part of clinical research studies, with a diverse group participating in each stage of the trials, including populations disproportionately affected by the virus. The vaccines undergo three phases of clinical trials before the Food and Drug Administration considers authorizing them. COVID-19 vaccines are subject to the same safety standards as other vaccine trials.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also review safety data before a vaccine is approved for the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.