Montrose County Board of Commissioners Agenda

Commissioners Meeting Room, 161 S Townsend Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m.
A. WELCOME
1. INVOCATION: Pastor Buddy Cook, First Church of the Nazarene
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ROLL CALL
4. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:
This is the time for members of the public to present issues of concern or interest to the Board. All issues requiring further research will be forwarded to the appropriate staff for response at a later time. Each speaker will be limited to a maximum of three (3) minutes, and the format shall be limited to presentation only. The Board will not engage with any speaker during this Public Comment period.
Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates State or Local law and shall not be permitted. If an individual disregards these rules, they will be asked to leave the Commissioner’s Meeting Room.
B. COUNTY MANAGER, Ken Norris consideration for removal or change in any items on this Agenda.
C. CONSENT AGENDA:
All matters under the consent agenda are considered routine by the Board of County Commissioners and will be enacted with a single vote. There will be no separate discussion of these items. If discussion is deemed necessary, that item should be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
1. Request for approval of General Fund and Special Fund Expenditures: 02/05/2021 and 02/21/2021 2. Approval of Minutes: 01/20/2021 and 02/03/2021
3. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the reappointment of Matthew Landt to the Historic Landmark Committee, for a three (3) year term to expire February 28, 2024.
4. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the reappointment of Zilla May Brown to the Historic Landmark Committee, for a three (3) year term to expire January 31, 2024. 5. HUMAN RESOURCES, consideration and possible approval and adoption of RESOLUTION NO. ____- 2021, regarding the revised Montrose County Personnel Policy manual.
6. HUMAN SERVICES, consideration and possible action on the annual Agreement to Purchase Out-of Home Placement Services with Roundup Fellowship, Inc., effective February 17, 2021 through June 30, 2021; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents a budgeted reimbursed expense not to exceed available funding of approximately $500,000.00.
7. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, consideration and possible action on an agreement with CenturyLink Communications, doing business as (DBA) Lumen. This is a new contract that allows Montrose County to migrate away from old circuit based CenturyLink trunk technology to new IP based trunk technology. Migration to these new trunks enable Montrose County to advance our phone system capabilities. This new contract and new trunk technology are also expected to save Montrose County approximately $5,000.00 annually.
8. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible action on a Memorandum of Understanding between Montrose County and the City of Montrose for the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Event. The event is planned to be held at the City Public Works facility on 6450 Road and will be available for both City and County residents. The 2021 County Landfill budget includes $15,000.00 for this event.
9. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible adoption of RESOLUTION NO. ____ -2021, regarding the Declaration of Surplus Property Disposal of a light fleet vehicle, used by the Sheriff’s Posse through advertisement, trade, auction, online auction, or scrap. Please see Exhibit “A” for details of the asset to be disposed.
D. GENERAL BUSINESS & ADMINISTRATIVE ITEMS:
1. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, Jon Waschbusch, Deputy County Manager, consideration and possible authorization of the Commissioner’s signatures on a proclamation declaring February 17, 2021 as “Jim Austin” day in honor of former City Manager and community member Jim Austin.
E. PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT:
NEW BUSINESS:
1. PUBLIC HEARING, Tallmadge Richmond, Planner 1, Subject: Lot 34 Heritage Estates Rezone [RZ20- 002]. Proposal: To rezone a parcel from General Business to Residential. Owners: Triple J & T Investments, 701 S. 2nd Street, Montrose, CO 81401. Applicant: Rocky Mountain Surveying, 2816 Primrose Court, Montrose, CO 81401. Location: Heritage Estates Lot 34. Zoning: General Business.
MINOR SUBDIVISIONS
2. Tallmadge Richmond, Planner 1, Subject: Browning 2 Minor Subdivision [MI20-002]. Proposal: To divide a 17.970 parcel into 3 lots. Owner: Marian Ledoux, 60813 Maple Grove Road, Montrose CO, 81403-8022. Applicant: Del-Mont Consultants, 125 Colorado Avenue, Montrose, CO 81401. Location: 60813 Maple Grove Road. Zoning: General Agricultural.
OTHER:
3. Tallmadge Richmond, Planner 1, Subject: Sabey House LTE [EX20-012]. Proposal: To divide 1 lot from an 80 acre parcel. Owners: Living Trust of Michael Sabey, 6253 5300 Road, Olathe, CO 81425. Applicant: Michael Sabey, 6253 5300 Road, Olathe, CO 81425. Location: 6253 5300 Road. Zoning: General Agricultural.
F. EXECUTIVE SESSION: COUNTY ATTORNEY, Martha Whitmore, The Board will meet with the County Attorney in executive session pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) for legal advice pertaining to matters at Montrose Regional Airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.