The Montrose County commissioners will meet Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for their regular West End board meeting, at the Nucla Community Center, 1045 Main St., Nucla.
AGENDA:
A. WELCOME
1. INVOCATION: Pastor David Smith, Nucla 1st Baptist Church
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ROLL CALL
4. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:
This is the time for members of the public to present issues of concern or interest to the Board. All issues requiring further research will be forwarded to the appropriate staff for response at a later time. Each speaker will be limited to a maximum of three (3) minutes, and the format shall be limited to presentation only.
The board will not engage with any speaker during this public comment period.
Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted. If an individual disregards these rules, they will be asked to leave the commissioners’ meeting room.
B. COUNTY MANAGER, Ken Norris consideration for removal or change in any items on this Agenda.
C. CONSENT AGENDA:
All matters under the consent agenda are considered routine by the Board of County Commissioners and will be enacted with a single vote. There will be no separate discussion of these items. If discussion is deemed necessary, that item should be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
1. Request for approval of General Fund and Special Fund Expenditures: 02/19/2021
2. Approval of Minutes: NONE
3. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the reappointment of Caroline Evans to the Montrose Regional Library District, for a five (5) year term to expire December 31, 2025.
4. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the appointment of Bette Nickell to the Montrose Regional Library District, for a five (5) year term to expire December 31, 2025.
Prepared by: Susan Byrne, Administrative Support Manager Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 4:00 p.m.
5. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on an agreement with Montrose Fire Protection District for reimbursement of labor expenses related to COVID-19 vaccine clinics; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement represents a budgeted expense.
6. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on an agreement with Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc. for reimbursement of labor expenses related to COVID-19 vaccine clinics; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement represents a budgeted expense.
7. FAIRGROUNDS, consideration and possible action appointing Chuck Walker, Fair Board Alternate #1 to Fair Board Member position vacated by Chuck Searcy via resignation, for a term to expire September 1, 2021, and appointing Andrea Stone, Fair Board Alternate #2 to Fair Board Alternate #1 due to promotion of Chuck Walker to Fair Board Member, for a term to expire September 1, 2021.
8. HUMAN SERVICES, consideration and possible action on the annual Core Services Purchase of Services Agreement with MLS Senior Care for Life Skills Services, effective February 24, 2021 through May 31, 2021; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents a budgeted reimbursed expense, not covered by Medicaid and not to exceed available funding of approximately $500,000.00 per fiscal year.
9. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, consideration and possible action on an agreement with HRMS Solutions. HRMS Solutions will be assisting Montrose County with our Time & Attendance, Payroll, Human Resources, Benefit Administration System, helping us by either validate our findings or provide us with workable options. This contract is a time and material contract not to exceed $7,600.00. These expenses will be paid out of the existing approved project expenses.
D. GENERAL BUSINESS & ADMINISTRATIVE ITEMS:
1. PUBLIC WORKS, Keith Laube, Director, consideration and possible award for the purchase of one (1) 2021 H.T.C Gravel Shoulder Machine to MAC Equipment Co. of Brighton, Colorado having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the amount of $39,954.00. This Gravel Shoulder Machine will be an addition to the Road and Bridge heavy equipment fleet and will attach to our existing front end loaders. County crews will use the new machine to gravel shoulders on asphalt overlay roads and other roads as needed. The Gravel Shoulder Machine will be paid using estimated savings of $174,450.00 that was budgeted for contracted graveling shoulders (which was not bid as part of the 2021 contracted asphalt overlay project). Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to MAC Equipment Co.
2. PUBLIC WORKS, Keith Laube, Director, consideration and possible award for the purchase of the 2021 bulk magnesium chloride to GMCO Corporation of Rifle, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the amount of $414,700.00. This bid amount is slightly more than the 2021 budgeted expense of $410,000.00. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to GMCO.
3. PUBLIC WORKS, Keith Laube, Director, consideration and possible award for the purchase of three (3) motor graders to Wagner Equipment Company of Grand Junction, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the total amount of $838,086.00 ($279,362.00/each). The new motor graders will replace motor graders that have more than 9,000 engine hours and are 14 to 20 years old. These motor graders will be paid from the 2021 Road and Bridge budget from savings realized from the 2021 contracted asphalt overlay project. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to Wagner Equipment Company of Grand Junction, Colorado.
4. TOWN OF NUCLA UPDATE, Richard Craig, Mayor
5. TOWN OF NATURITA UPDATE, Kathy Cooper, Town Treasurer
6. WEST END ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (WEEDC) UPDATE, Deana Sheriff, Executive Director
7. MONTROSE COUNTY WEST END ROAD & BRIDGE UPDATE, David “Bo” Andrews, Superintendent 8. MONTROSE AIRPORT UPDATE, Lloyd Arnold, DIrector
9. DARK SKY INITITIVE UPDATE, Deb Steuber and Pam Curtis, West End Dark Sky Alliance
E. PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT: NONE
F. EXECUTIVE SESSION: NONE
