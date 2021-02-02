Wednesday, Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m.
A. WELCOME
1. INVOCATION: Father Robert Munday, All Saints Anglican Church
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ROLL CALL: Keith Caddy, District 1 __________
Sue Hansen, District 2 __________
Roger Rash, District 3 __________
4. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:
This is the time for members of the public to present issues of concern or interest to the Board. All issues requiring further research will be forwarded to the appropriate staff for response at a later time. Each speaker will be limited to a maximum of three (3) minutes, and the format shall be limited to presentation only. The Board will not engage with any speaker during this Public Comment period.
Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates State or Local law and shall not be permitted. If an individual disregards these rules, they will be asked to leave the Commissioner’s Meeting Room.
B. COUNTY MANAGER, Ken Norris consideration for removal or change in any items on this Agenda.
C. CONSENT AGENDA:
All matters under the consent agenda are considered routine by the Board of County Commissioners and will be enacted with a single vote. There will be no separate discussion of these items. If discussion is deemed necessary, that item should be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
1. Request for approval of General Fund and Special Fund Expenditures: 01/22/2021 and 01/29/2021
2. Approval of Minutes: 01/06/2021 and 01/12/2021
3. AIRPORT, consideration and possible action on Mike Nelson/Century Aviation, to permit its sale to Jay Dickens/Command Decisions, Inc., and to approve the ground lease contingent on sale closing, if no material changes are needed; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents annual revenue of $1,830.84.
4. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on a Community Partnership Agreement with the Town of Olathe; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement stipulates conditions related to county funding being provided to the town in 2021. This action represents a budgeted expense in the amount of $40,000.00.
5. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on a Community Partnership Agreement with West End Family Link Center; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement stipulates conditions related to county funding being provided to this organization in 2021. This action represents a budgeted expense in the amount of $15,000.00.
6. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the renewal contract between Montrose County and Granicus Inc., for the audio/video recording, publishing and streaming equipment for the BOCC Board Room, effective April 01, 2021; as reviewed by Counsel.
7. HUMAN SERVICES, consideration and possible action on the annual Core Services Purchase of Services Agreement with Maddie White, LLC for Mental Health Services, effective February 3, 2021 through May 31, 2021; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents a budgeted reimbursed expense not covered by Medicaid, in the amount of $110.00 per hour not to exceed available funding of approximately $500,000.00 per fiscal year.
8. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT, consideration and possible adoption of RESOLUTION NO. ____-2021, for The Canyon Retreat Special Use Permit [SU-20-001].
9. PUBLIC HEALTH, consideration and possible action on an Intergovernmental Agreement that allows up to $86,329.00, awarded to Montrose County by the Colorado Department of Human Services, to pay for Nurse Home Visitor Program Services (aka Nurse-Family Partnership Program) in Gunnison County, for their provision of Nurse Home Visitor Program services for the period September 01, 2020 through June 30, 2021; as reviewed by Counsel.
10. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible award for the purchase of one (1) 2021 CAT CW16 Pneumatic Tire Roller to Wagner Equipment of Grand Junction, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the amount of $92,981.00. This roller will be an addition to the Road and Bridge heavy equipment fleet. The roller will be paid with available funds in the 2021 Road and Bridge equipment budget. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to Wagner Equipment.
11. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the first amendment to an agreement with Montrose Memorial Hospital, Inc. for COVID-19 specimen collection for outbreak sites; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement represents a budgeted base expense of $600.00/week pursuant to the terms of the agreement with the possibility of additional charges as outlined in the agreement. The county has been allocated revenue to offset this expense through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
12. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible award for the purchase of two (2) Vibratory Soil Compactors to Wagner Equipment Company, Inc. of Grand Junction, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the total amount of $220,214.00 ($110,107.00 each). The new compactors will replace existing compactors that are 20 years old. The compactors will be paid from the 2021 Road and Bridge equipment budget. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to Wagner Equipment Company, Inc.
13. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible award for the purchase of three (3) 2021 Trail King Bottom Dump Trailers, to Transwest Trailers of Brighton, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid of $133,812.00 ($44,604.00 each). The three trailers will replace three existing units that are more than 14 years old. The trailers will be paid from the 2021 Road and Bridge equipment replacement budget. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to Transwest Trailers.
14. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible action on the Intergovernmental Agreement between Montrose County and Gunnison County for 2021. Through this agreement, Gunnison County will provide road grader services on Montrose County roads 864A and O84 and Montrose County will perform snow removal services on a 4-mile segment of Big Cimarron road located in Gunnison County. The agreement allows these roads to be maintained at a lower cost.
15. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the appointment of Scott Damman to the Montrose County Planning Commission as the Alternate #2 for a one (1) year term to expire 12/31/2021.
D. GENERAL BUSINESS & ADMINISTRATIVE ITEMS:
1. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, Jon Waschbusch, Deputy County Manager, the BOCC will consider on 2nd Reading on ORDINANCE NO. 2021- ____, concerning Prohibited Activities on County Leased Property known as the Shavano Gateway Recreation Area. This ordinance was originally published in full on December 18, 2020. The proposed revision to section 2.1 was published on January 23, 2021. The BOCC may adopt, may amend, or may decline to proceed with the Ordinance. This item has no budgetary impact.
2. PUBLIC WORKS, Keith Laube, Director, consideration and possible award of the 2021 Asphalt Overlay Project contract to Elam Construction of Grand Junction, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the total amount of $4,237,946.35. The bid amount is $606,254.00 (12.5%) less than the 2021 budgeted amount. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to Elam Construction.
3. PUBLIC WORKS, Keith Laube, Director, consideration and possible award of the 2021 Hot Mix Asphalt Material — East End contract to Elam Construction of Grand Junction, Colorado, having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the total amount of $816,000.00. The contract is for 12,000 tons of hot mix asphalt as needed by Road and Bridge crews. Upon approval of the award, a purchase order will be issued to Elam Construction.
4. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible action on a Settlement Agreement that includes an option to purchase Kent and Mardy Thompson’s property that is the subject of litigation in 2019CV30062. The Agreement requires $20,000.00 payment for the option to purchase the Thompson property after all due diligence is completed; as reviewed by Counsel.
E. PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT:
OTHER:
1. STEVE WHITE, Director, Subject: consideration and possible award of a service agreement to Community Planning Strategies of Silverthorne Colorado, having received a responsible bid to a County Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Montrose County Zoning Resolution Update; as reviewed by Counsel. This service agreement represents a budgeted expense of $50,000.00.
F. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
COUNTY ATTORNEY, Martha Whitmore, The Board will meet with the County Attorney in executive session pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) for legal advice pertaining to matters at Montrose Regional Airport.
COUNTY ATTORNEY, Julie Andress, Assistant County Attorney, The Board will meet with the Assistant County Attorney in executive session pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) for legal advice pertaining to matters Montrose County Road and Bridge.
