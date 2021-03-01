The Montrose County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 161 S. Townsend Ave.
A. WELCOME
1. INVOCATION: Curt Mudget, Cedar Creek Church
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ROLL CALL
4. PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:
This is the time for members of the public to present issues of concern or interest to the Board. All issues requiring further research will be forwarded to the appropriate staff for response at a later time. Each speaker will be limited to a maximum of three (3) minutes, and the format shall be limited to presentation only. The Board will not engage with any speaker during this Public Comment period.
Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates State or Local law and shall not be permitted. If an individual disregards these rules, they will be asked to leave the Commissioner’s Meeting Room.
B. COUNTY MANAGER, Ken Norris consideration for removal or change in any items on this Agenda.
C. CONSENT AGENDA:
All matters under the consent agenda are considered routine by the Board of County Commissioners and will be enacted with a single vote. There will be no separate discussion of these items. If discussion is deemed necessary, that item should be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
1. Request for approval of General Fund and Special Fund Expenditures: 02/26/2021 2. Approval of Minutes: 02/17/2021
3. AIRPORT, consideration and possible action on the Off-Airport Courtesy Vehicle Agreement with Montrose Lodging, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents annual revenue in the amount of $525.00.
4. AIRPORT, consideration and possible action on the Off-Airport Courtesy Vehicle Agreement with Blue Cougar Montrose, LLC d/b/a Holiday Inn Express; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents annual revenue of $525.00.
5. AIRPORT, consideration and possible action on the Second Amendment to the Hangar Lease with St. Mary's Hospital & Medical Center, Inc., as assigned to SMH/MMH Air Medical Transport, LLC to extend the lease through June 30, 2025; as reviewed by Counsel. This represents annual revenue of $24,000.00.
6. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on an agreement with Waller Consulting. LLC and Bridge Consulting, B-Corp; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement represents a budgeted expense not to exceed $10,000.00.
7. COUNTY MANAGEMENT, consideration and possible action on the first amendment to an agreement with Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation, Inc.; as reviewed by Counsel. This agreement represents a budgeted expense of $40,000.00.
8. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT, consideration and possible adoption of RESOLUTION NO. ____ -2021, for the Lot 34 Heritage Estates Rezone [RZ20-002].
9. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible adoption of RESOLUTION NO. ____ -2021, regarding the Declaration of Surplus Property Disposal of light fleet vehicles and heavy fleet equipment through advertisement, trade, auction, online auction, or scrap. Please see Exhibit A for details of the assets to be disposed.
10. PUBLIC WORKS, consideration and possible award of the 2021 Road Paint Striping contract to Stripe A Lot, Inc. of Montrose having submitted the lowest responsible, responsive bid in the total amount of $235,602.30. This bid amount is $13,602.00 more than the 2021 budgeted amount. The difference will be paid from cost savings realized from other bid work. Upon approval, a purchase order will be issued to Stripe A Lot.
D. GENERAL BUSINESS & ADMINISTRATIVE ITEMS:
1. MONTROSE COUNTY HISTORICAL LANDMARK ADVISORY BOARD, Zilla May Brown, Chairperson, consideration and possible adoption of RESOLUTION NO. ____-2021, designating the Star Drive-In Theatre as a Montrose County Historical Landmark.
E. PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT:
NEW BUSINESS:
1. PUBLIC HEARING, Tallmadge Richmond, Planner 1, Subject: Good Shepherd Ranch RV Park Special Use [SU-20-0066]. Applicant: Good Shepherd Ranch, LLC c/o Wendy Fenner, 420 Canyon Drive, Ridgway, CO 81432. Location: 430117100003. Proposal: To develop a campground to include RV, tent and tiny cabin sites. Zoning: General Agricultural.
OTHER
2. Steve White, Director, Subject: Bountiful Acres Subdivision Filing No.11 [MA20-003]. Owner: Replogle Strantz LLC, 11833 Joyful Way, Montrose, CO, 81401. Applicant: Mesa Surveying, PO Box 1287, Montrose, CO 81402. Location: Juniper Road and 6390 Road. Proposal: Final Plat to create 7 residential lots. Zoning: Residential.
F. EXECUTIVE SESSION: COUNTY ATTORNEY, Martha Whitmore, The Board will meet with the County Attorney in executive session pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) for legal advice pertaining to Meadows Ranch Desert Land Entry Application.
