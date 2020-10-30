Montrose County COVID-19 cases are on the rise, according to the latest Montrose County Public Health update.
Since the last update Oct. 22, Montrose County has seen a case increase by 38 and a death total of 14. Public Health reports a total of 458 positive (PCR) cases, which is an increase of 38 cases since the last report. There are 247 females and 211 males with confirmed cases within the 458 positive cases. Seventy-nine cases are within the 20-29 age demographic, with the second most cases in the 50- to 59-year-olds at 71 positive cases.
The main source of transmission is within a family unit where one person has COVID-19, the report states.
Another source of transmission is from people going to work sick.
"It cannot be stressed enough — do not go to work, to the store, or out in public if you are sick."
The current update reflects the number of deaths in Montrose County as reported by the Colorado Department Public Health Environment to include people who died "with/among COVID-19" and "due to/from" COVID-19.
Public health reminds the public to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus by washing hands, wearing a face covering and social distancing.
Montrose County is currently at Level 1 on the dial dashboard, but is currently in mitigation status according to the state website. Level 1 Safer at Home limits the percent positivity to 5% or less. Percent positivity is defined as the percent of tests that come back positive, out of the total number of tests performed. Montrose County currently exceeds that limit. The county must be between zero and 32 cases per 42,758 also, which it is currently in excess. However, the COVID-19 hospitalizations for eight out of the last 14 days remains within the limits under Level 1.
Delta County is at Level 1 with no status changes pending. Mesa County is at Level 1, but enforcement of stricter public health orders are taking place.
More information about COVID-19 in Montrose County can be found online https://tinyurl.com/MontroseCOVID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.