The Montrose Board of County Commissioners, through the Montrose Community Foundation, has established two annual scholarships for local students of $2,500 each.
Though the area may be growing, the number of farms in Montrose County has been declining due to the challenges faced by owning a farm in today’s economy. Montrose County commissioners believe in honoring and advancing the future of agriculture through dedicating funds to two Future Farmer Scholarships to support the producers of tomorrow.
“I come from a long line of ranchers who helped instill agricultural values in this area and I want to do my part to ensure those values stay because they help make Montrose County special,” said Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy, board chair.
“Whether it be a quick wave over the steering wheel, a helping hand for your neighbor, or a friendly ‘hello’ for a passerby on the street; agriculture and its way of life are an important part of Montrose County.”
Commissioner Sue Hansen said dedicating the scholarship was one of her proudest moments as a commissioner. “We are here for agriculture producers and we want to help shape the next generation of farmers and ranchers in Montrose County. The industry is changing and we want to help support the next generation of farmers and ranchers as they learn more about innovative farming and ranching technologies,” she said.
“This scholarship is near and dear to our hearts,” said Sara Plumhoff, executive director of Montrose Community Foundation. “Agriculture is and hopefully will always be a part of our valley and we love the inspiration behind this idea. We are proud to be able to offer the option to contribute to this scholarship to keep the dream of agriculture alive in Montrose County.”
The Montrose Community Foundation Board also saw the value in this scholarship and dedicated $1,000 as seed money for future scholarships. Residents and businesses have the option to contribute as well. Tax-deductible donations to the scholarships may be made at https://tinyurl.com/foundationagmc.
The scholarships will be given out annually beginning this year and awarded at the closest county fair of the student’s residence (Montrose County Fair or San Miguel Basin Fair). This scholarship is intended to support a qualified student who is involved with Future Farmers of America (FFA) pursue a degree and a career in agriculture. Additional qualifications can be found on the application.
“We are the proud home of agriculture producers,” said Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash. “Ag is an important part of our economy and community in Montrose County and creating these scholarships is a great way to help show our support for the agricultural community. I am grateful to Montrose Community Foundation for assisting us in this endeavor and their generous gift of $1,000 for seed money.”
Scholarship criteria and a link to online scholarship application can be found on the MCF website: https://montrosecf.org/apply-for-a-scholarship/