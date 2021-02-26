The 2021 Montrose County Democratic Party held its annual reorganization meeting recently, in accordance with state party rules.

Officers were elected by the county central committee for the next two years and are:

Chairman Kevin Kuns (re-elected) remains as leader of the Montrose County Democratic Party to build on his successes of his past term. He was unchallenged and reelected by acclamation.

1st Vice Co-Chairs: Jane Ryan (reelected) and Jayne Bilberry.

2nd Vice Co-Chairs: Stephanie Gibert (reelected in another officer role) and Richard Rogers.

Secretary: Holly von Helms (reelected).

Treasurer Bobbie Kuns will continue in the role.

During the reorganization meeting, three surprised Democrats were awarded the “2020 Montrose County Democrat of Year” award for their individual contributions: Kim Floyde, Susan Werner and Bilberry.

The local party’s immediate goals are to do an outreach into the Montrose community in this non-election year to help contribute to the immediate needs of neighbors.

The local headquarters will remain open for the year at 11 S. Townsend Ave. and can be reached at 970-275-0190.

