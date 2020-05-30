Montrose County Fair activities curtailed by COVID-19 pandemic

Like many 4-H families, the ODonnells were looking forward to this year’s Montrose County Fair and Rodeo.
Mom Tonia ODonnell is the leader of the Black Canyon 4-H Club, and directs about 42 youths who worked hard all year raising their fair animals. For daughter Gabby, who graduated this year, the upcoming fair is the last time she will be able to present. Her sister Becca, an incoming senior, shows chickens and rabbits.
But this year will be different. The COVID-19 pandemic, and its restrictions that include limits on the size of gatherings, prompted the Montrose County Fair Board to pare back the signature summer event to the basics — the junior livestock shows, where youths display their animals and attract potential buyers.
“I’m just glad the fair board is working hard to try to support these kids with their agricultural projects and their general projects,” Tonia ODonnell said Friday.
She said retaining the shows was especially important for graduating seniors like her daughter, who are aging out of the program, and who lost out on so many other senior-year events, such as traditional graduation ceremonies. “If they could end on this note, being in the show, being in the ring … I think that’s important,” ODonnell said.
As part of the pandemic-driven changes, there won’t be any of the open show exhibits that usually fill Friendship Hall for the fair — horticulture, photography, cake-decorating and more. There cannot be a parade. Public entertainment events that usually round out the fair have been nixed. The rodeo royalty contest is postponed. Whether the annual rodeo can take place is up in the air.
“What we’re really doing is trying our best to concentrate on the junior show,” Fair Board President Chris Cohick said.
“Generally, we have all the events, the vendors, all the open shows, in and out of the building. This year, with social distancing and health regulations, there are so many unknowns that we just don’t know what we can count on.
“We’re going to put all efforts into the junior show and into making sure the kids who have worked so hard to prepare their animals can present what they worked so hard for.”
The fair schedule this year has been winnowed down.
According to the most recently provided schedule, the dog show is July 17; ranch gymkhana is July 18, followed by the horse show July 19; swine on July 20; lambs and poultry on July 21; goats and beef on July 22 and the sale on July 25.
Cohick said that because of the rabbit hemorrhagic disease that is hitting wild rabbits, the fair board is unsure of whether to schedule a show for the rabbits participants raise. Although the virus hasn’t been seen in domesticated rabbits, they can contract it and it is fatal. There are issues with other diseases, Cohick said, and the board wants to take all necessary precautions.
Cohick said the board is striving for live shows, to the greatest possible extent, although COVID-19 restrictions change frequently and may affect the schedule. The strategy includes showing just one species at a time and having participants leave as soon as they have shown their animals.
“If something were to happen where they close things down again, we have backup options of a virtual show, where judges can look at them online and judge them, but that’s our last resort,” Cohick said.
Current Montrose County Fair royalty will have a role in the fair, he said, but the board is for now holding off on new royalty. Contestants would customarily have already been holding events and fundraising, but the pandemic has precluded that, he said.
“We’re holding onto what we have to see where this thing goes. Royalty will definitely be part of everything we have, just the extent of that is kind of unknown at this time,” said Cohick.
“It has affected everything in life, it seems like, right now. That’s what makes all these decisions so hard,” he said of the declared pandemic.
For now, though, the fair board anticipates being able to hold the annual livestock sale.
“That’s what we’re shooting for. There probably will be occupancy restrictions on that, so we’ll have to look into that,” Cohick said.
“Right now, we’re shooting for a regular sale, but we have options in our back pocket of, if we do split it up, do we do it online? Right now, we’re going full bore to the regular sale.”
He also said the Colorado Pro Rodeo has given the board until virtually the last minute to decide on whether to bring it to the fair. A decision on that is pending.
The annual rodeo parade looks to be a no-go. Cohick said the board applied for a parade permit, but the City of Montrose is not giving these out at this time.
Cohick pointed to the logistical difficulties presented by having multiple participants walk or ride down East Main Street to Townsend Avenue, attracting scores of onlookers during a time when large gatherings are prohibited.
“In the board’s mind, that (parade) is not going to happen. That would be a nightmare for the police to police that, the social distancing and masks, if that’s what is required,” Cohick said.
He reiterated the main goal is to make sure 4-H club and Future Farmers of America members have the chance to showcase their animals.
“Everything else has been canceled, sports and everything, so we’re trying not to cancel everything (with the fair),” he said.
ODonnell said those efforts are appreciated.
In addition to the teens who are aging out of 4-H, she has a number of first-year kids.
“It has been hard trying to make sure they’re getting their stuff done. We’re not able to get club meetings done right now,” she said.
“They’re so excited to get started on this. They’ve been anticipating this. For the fair board to start trying to work toward having some sort of live show is so important. For many of these kids, this is their passion.”
She pointed to her daughter Gabby and others in the club who even breed their own animals.
“There are a lot of people trying to work hard for these seniors and work the best for the situation that we’re in,” ODonnell said.
She said the easy way out would have been to simply cancel the fair. The pandemic, ODonnell added, perhaps helped drive the fair back to its roots.
“The reason county fairs were started was to show good livestock. Maybe we just need to get back to the basics,” she said.
