To bolster its support of agriculture, the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a formal resolution designating the county as a “Right to Farm” area.
“Obviously, there has always been a right to farm in Montrose County. What this is, is more of a show of support for ag producers in our county,” Communications Director Katie Yergensen said.
The resolution advises residents and visitors to “temper their urban sensitivities and accept the activities, sights, sounds and smells of rural Montrose County as a normal and necessary aspect of living in a county with a strong rural character and a health agricultural sector.”
The smell associated with things like stockyards is “the smell of money,” Commissioner Roger Rash said, while Commissioner Sue Hansen said: “I love that we’re asking people to temper their urban sensitivities.”
The resolution goes on to remind people that because Colorado is an open-range state, landowners are responsible for fencing out livestock if they don’t want it straying onto their property.
The document further reminds people that irrigators have easement rights across private property for maintaining irrigation ditches — and the fact that a ditch crosses a property does not automatically confer upon a landowner the right to use the water flowing through it.
Farm equipment, ditches, agricultural chemicals, livestock dogs, livestock and wild animals pose potential dangers to children and adults, the county resolution reminds the public.
“All landowners” are responsible for obeying the law, controlling pets, controlling weeds and the wise use of natural resources, the resolution states, also encouraging people to be “good neighbors,” the document says.
“I could not be more proud of a resolution,” said Commissioner Keith Caddy, in a county news release issued after the meeting.
“I come from generations of producers and I know it isn’t an easy life—from livestock and crop prices to increases on fertilizer and seed . . . farming and ranching isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life and it’s our way of life here in Montrose County. Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resourceful and hardworking people I know, and I am committed to helping the future of agriculture in Montrose County.”
Rash noted that according to a 2017 ag census, there were more than 1,100 registered ag producers throughout Montrose County and their work accounted for nearly $82 million in products.
“This resolution is not only timely as numbers of producers are decreasing, but it is also an important message of support for our farmers and ranchers as many approach the busy spring season of preparing crops, calving/lambing, burning ditches, and more,” he said, also in the news release.
“Montrose County is growing, but to me, it’s important to always honor and respect our agricultural roots,” Hansen said, in her provided remarks. “Agriculture is a key component to our local and regional economies due to the hard work of the producers in the county. There are challenges ahead — wolves, water, and the upcoming farm bill — and we want our producers to know that Montrose County is here to support them.”