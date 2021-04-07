Montrose County goes to green on COVID-19 dial; restrictions eased

Montrose County has officially moved to level green on the state’s COVID-19 dial per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The dial status of green includes the following metrics: seven-day incidence rate of 0-35 cases/100,000 people, no greater than 5% positivity, and sufficient local hospital bed capacity.
Face coverings
Face coverings are required only in the following settings. It is important to note that private businesses may still require face coverings.
• Preschool through grade 12 schools (including extracurricular activities), childcare centers and services, and indoor children’s camps;
• Public areas of state government facilities, and areas in state government facilities where members of the public come into contact with state government employees;
• Congregate care facilities, including nursing facilities, assisted living residences, intermediate care facilities, and group homes;
• Prisons;
• Jails;
• Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures);
• Personal services; and
• Limited healthcare settings.
It is important to exercise personal responsibility, make good choices, social distance when appropriate, frequently wash hands, and stay home when sick to keep the community healthy.
Capacity restrictions
Any business, activity, or gathering may fully operate with no capacity restrictions other than those resulting from 6 feet distancing, except:
1. The following businesses and activities may operate at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacity not to exceed 500 people:
i. Bars
ii. Smoking lounges
iii. Unseated Indoor events
iv. Organized indoor recreational youth or adult league sports
v. Indoor children’s day camps, residential camps, youth sports day camps and exempt single skill-building youth camps
2. Seated indoor events may seat up to 10 people together including non-household members; however, if a seated indoor event will exceed 500 people, the event operator or organizer must consult with CDPHE.
For more information on COVID-19 in Montrose County including vaccination opportunities, please visit montrosecountyjic.com. You will also find the current public health order 20-36 and a one-page chart summarizing the capacity limitations for businesses in all dial levels.
