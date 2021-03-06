Staff Report
The Montrose County Republican Central Committee announces a new slate of officers for its executive committee.
The elections were conducted mid-February with the
following Republicans being elected to the executive committee: Spencer Hamner, chair; Scott Riba, first vice-chair; Kay Heinschel, second vice-chair; Lois Hogan, secretary.
The Montrose Republican Party would like to welcome these volunteers and those elected to
leadership positions: Public Relations, Kerri Catlin; Strategy and Planning, Ken Konkel;
Candidate Support, Ray Langston; Events and Fundraising, Cat Fellabaum and Montrose
County Republican Women, Dianna Coram.
Meetings, events, and activities will be publicized on the party’s website and Facebook. To
to volunteer or learn more about the Montrose GOP, visit
montrosegop.org or the Facebook page, Montrose County Republican Party-Official.
