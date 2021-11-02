Montrose County has 356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week as of Monday, Nov. 1.
With an additional 217 new cases since Friday Oct. 29. and +120 cases on Tuesday Nov. 2., the county’s recent surge continues to rise each day.
As the county remains a level red, high transmission community, the CDC recommends residents wear a mask in both public and indoor settings. Montrose now has a case rate of 832 per 100,000 residents, +234 from Friday Oct. 29.
The county has a 13.88% positivity rate, with 42.6% of the total population vaccinated, 27.4% less than the CDC's recommended 70% immunization goal.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Education reported that as of Tuesday, Montrose County has a one-week cumulative incidence rate of 754, which sits significantly higher than Mesa County’s 459 incidence rate.
The cumulative incidence rate calculates the number of people at risk for infection within the given period by dividing the number of new events or cases of disease by the total number of individuals in the population at risk for a specific period of time.
Montrose Regional Hospital continues to treat high volumes of patients according to data from the hospital. MRH last reported on Oct. 27 a total of 819 hospital personnel. The hospital last documented 542 out of 821 hospital personnel fully vaccinated on Sept. 1. On Tuesday Oct. 26, a COVID-positive mother gave birth at MRH.
There are 60 total staffed beds, 48 total inpatient beds and 19 total ventilators.
MRH COVID-19 data for Oct. 30 一 Nov. 1 based on hospital census and reporting data show:
Saturday, Oct. 30
21 total confirmed patients
3 patients on ventilators
8 ICU patients
35 occupied inpatient beds
55 total emergency department visits from the previous day and one COVID-related visits
Sunday, Oct. 31
22 total confirmed patients
3 patients on ventilators
8 ICU patients
35 occupied inpatient beds
55 total emergency department visits from the previous day and seven COVID-related visits
Monday, Nov. 1
16 total confirmed COVID patients
3 COVID patients on ventilators
8 in the ICU
32 occupied inpatient beds
55 total emergency department visits from the previous day and six COVID-related visits
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone