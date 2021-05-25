Montrose County Historical Society will resume in-person meetings starting June 2, which will be the first general meeting since last September.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds (North Second Street entrance).
The program will be presented by Jim Austin from Montrose County Health and Human Services. His remarks will center around the state of the county as to the pandemic, actions and recommendations taken as well as moving forward, and the long- term life expectancy of the virus. It expected much of the discussion will include vaccinations as well as anticipated symptoms of the virus and its possible mutations as they are discovered.
The membership invites the general public to the meeting, admission is free. In-person society meetings will continue the first Wednesday of each month.
