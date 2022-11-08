After an initial showing had the Democratic challenger for State House District 58 ahead, Republican incumbent Marc Catlin appeared poised for victory, with 54.67 of the vote, compared with Kevin Kuns' 45.33%.
Montrose — the population hub of the district — and tiny Hinsdale County were late arrivals to the count and lifted Catlin ahead.
Kuns led in Ouray, San Miguel and Gunnison counties. Catlin secured Delta, Dolores and Montezuma counties, followed by Montrose and Hinsdale counties a bit later in the evening. The results are unofficial and not all counts were completed as of deadline. View updated results on our website.
"We're waiting on Montrose. That's the population center," Catlin said Tuesday night, just prior to Montrose results, thanking his supporters.
“We ran a good campaign. We did everything we needed to do. We’ll see. It’s a big district,” said Kuns, the local Democratic Party chair, a few hours before polls closed Tuesday.
As of 8:40 p.m., Catlin had secured almost 68% of the vote in Montrose County, again according to unofficial results, with more ballots pending count.
The 58th encompasses Montrose County — where both candidates reside — as well as San Miguel, Dolores, Ouray, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties, along with portions of Delta and Montezuma counties.
The outcome of the HD58 race is not considered a factor in the balance of power in the State Legislature, now controlled by Democrats.
Other state offices
The gubernatorial race between incumbent Jared Polis, a Democrat, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, appeared headed to Polis’ column. The Polis campaign declared victory at 8 p.m., with almost 61% of the vote from counties that had reported, according to available unofficial results.
Incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold appeared to have the edge over her Republican challenger Pam Anderson, with more than 57% of the statewide votes reported as of 8 p.m.
Dave Young was ahead of Lang Sias in the state treasurer’s race as of the 8 p.m. tally. For attorney general, Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser led with 57% of the vote, as of 8 p.m.
County offices
Several local elected offices were also up for a vote; these county-level offices did not draw challengers. Commissioner Sue Hansen, Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes; Treasurer Rosemary Murphy, Assessor Brad Hughes, Sheriff Gene Lillard and Coroner Rick Fellabaum were elected Tuesday night. In Fellabaum’s case, he was voted into the office for the first time, after having been appointed coroner following the June retirement of Dr. Thomas Canfield.
The county surveyor's office drew only one certified write-in candidate, Nick Barrett. Any name other than the certified write-in candidate will not appear in election results, Guynes explained.
All numbers reported were as of 8 p.m. Nov. 8, from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Not all counties had reported by 8 p.m. Check our online coverage for updated results at montrosepress.com.
