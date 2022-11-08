After an initial showing had the Democratic challenger for State House District 58 ahead, Republican incumbent Marc Catlin appeared poised for victory, with 54.67 of the vote, compared with Kevin Kuns' 45.33%.

Montrose — the population hub of the district — and tiny Hinsdale County were late arrivals to the count and lifted Catlin ahead.



