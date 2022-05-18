Montrose County proclaims 'ZillaMay Day'

ZillaMay Brown, flanked by Montrose County Commissioners Roger Rash and Sue Hansen, was honored May 18 for her contribution to preserving local history. The commissioners proclaimed the day "ZillaMay Day." (Katie Yergensen/Montrose County)
The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially proclaimed Wednesday, May 18, as ZillaMay Day in honor of ZillaMay Brown and her contributions to the community.
The proclamation occurred during the regularly scheduled board of county commissioners meeting, as well as a presentation of a book with historical county landmarks and framed photograph of the recent recognition of the Olathe Co-Op as a Montrose County Designated Historical Landmark.
“ZillaMay is a force to be reckoned with — her passion for history and learning knows no bounds,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen. “ZillaMay has given so much to this community both as an educator and historical wizard, and I am grateful for her leadership, dedication to our local history, and friendship.”
Brown served as a teacher in the Montrose County School District for nearly 25 years, instilling her love and knowledge of history on hundreds of students. She is also a lifetime member of the Montrose County Historical Society and has been committed to the recognition and preservation of the authentic historical record of Montrose County.
Brown was also the driving force behind the creation of the Montrose County Historic Landmark Board and has served as chair since its inception in 2013. She is resigning from the board to spend more time with family. To learn more about the Montrose County Historic Landmark Advisory Board, visit https://www.montrosecounty.net
