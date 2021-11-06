Montrose County Public Health is partnering with Peak Professionals to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic following increased public demand for boosters.
The clinic will offer both booster doses, first doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Pediatric doses will not be available at the large scale clinic.
MCPH previously told the Montrose Daily Press on Oct. 20 that there was no need for a booster clinic. At the time, the county felt there were plenty of local medical providers and pharmacies to fulfill the need for inoculations, but added that if the need arose, they could bring the clinic back in a matter of hours.
“COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in our area, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high and we need our community’s help. Get vaccinated to help support our healthcare workers, to avoid quarantine if exposed to a positive, and most importantly to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Adragna in the county’s Nov. 5 press release. “The time for action is now; the vaccine is our best line of defense in overcoming this pandemic. We need you to be a part of the solution.”
COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live, according to vaccine guidelines.
Booster doses are also recommended for anyone age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
All vaccinated people 18+ are encouraged to receive a booster dose six months after their initial series of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months after a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Because Montrose County is now considered a COVID hotspot, in addition to the state’s recent surge in cases, the region is a high-risk place to live and work, particularly for unvaccinated individuals.
“We definitely identified a need within our community,” said MCPH spokesperson Katie Yergensen. “We’re so grateful to our local providers who have been continuing to provide COVID-19 vaccines, but just seeing such a large returning demand for producers, we knew that we needed to step in and help provide a larger quantity of assistance. We’re so grateful to our partners at Peak Professionals for helping us with this effort.”
Immunization is contingent upon appointment, which can be made at montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination or by calling 970-252-4545 (press option 1 to schedule over the phone). MCPH staff will be making calls to previous vaccine recipients over the next week to notify them of scheduling options.
The clinic will offer the same layout as the one previously held at Friendship Hall in the spring.
Yergensen is hopeful for a large turnout, but noted that appointment slots for this weekend’s mobile vaccine bus are already filling up. In regards to booster dose demands in the community, she added that local pharmacies are several weeks out on their appointments.
“Ultimately, we have a large capacity and we’re looking forward to making a great impact within the community,” Yergensen said.
The clinic will have the capacity to provide around 2,000 vaccines over the weekend, although Yergensen isn’t sure how many of each vaccine will be given.
In regard to boosters, I just don’t know how many individuals have gotten vaccinated outside or have received a booster through one of our providers, she said.
There are no transportation services planned yet for residents without transportation, but MCPH encourages anyone in need of accommodations to contact the office for assistance. The office worked previously with All Points Transit and other agencies to assist residents in county services and events.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations or to find a local vaccine provider, please visit montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination-provider.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.