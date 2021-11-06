vaccine card

Rick La Pena checks a vaccination card at a Montrose County vaccine clinic in January. 

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Following the increased public demand for boosters, Montrose County Public Health and Peak Professionals are partnering to temporarily open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be open on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 offering both booster doses and first-doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in our area, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we need our community’s help. Get vaccinated to help support our healthcare workers, to avoid quarantine if exposed to a positive and most importantly, to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Adragna, MD, MHA, MGH.

“The time for action is now; the vaccine is our best line of defense in overcoming this pandemic. We need you to be a part of the solution.”

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 18 – 64 years with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18 - 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live.

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Colorado’s prevalence of COVID-19 makes the state a high-risk place to live and work.

Anyone who is vaccinated and age 18+ should consider getting a booster six months after their initial series of an mRNA vaccine or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine — or discuss the booster with their health care provider.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and appointments are required.

Appointments are now available at montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination or you can call 970-252-4545 and press option 1 to schedule over the phone.

Public health staffers will begin calling previous vaccine recipients next week to assist in scheduling efforts. The clinic will be the same layout as previously held at Friendship Hall in the spring.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations or to find a local vaccine provider, please visit montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination-provider.

