Following the increased public demand for boosters, Montrose County Public Health and Peak Professionals are partnering to temporarily open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be open on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 offering both booster doses and first-doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
“COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in our area, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we need our community’s help. Get vaccinated to help support our healthcare workers, to avoid quarantine if exposed to a positive and most importantly, to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Advisor Dr. Joseph Adragna, MD, MHA, MGH.
“The time for action is now; the vaccine is our best line of defense in overcoming this pandemic. We need you to be a part of the solution.”
COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 18 – 64 years with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18 - 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they work or live.
Booster doses are also recommended for anyone age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Colorado’s prevalence of COVID-19 makes the state a high-risk place to live and work.
Anyone who is vaccinated and age 18+ should consider getting a booster six months after their initial series of an mRNA vaccine or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine — or discuss the booster with their health care provider.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and appointments are required.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone