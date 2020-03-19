Montrose County School District (MCSD) is taking steps to ensure that all students still have access to meals while school is not in session. Starting on March 18, MCSD Food and Nutrition Services is now providing free bagged meals for all school-age students, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of the school closures.
With the state closing all schools until April 17, many families had expressed concern about food insecurity. Many Montrose students are on the free and reduced lunch program, where school was their only source of guaranteed meals for lunch and breakfast.
The school district met with principals last Thursday and on Monday to discuss the response to the pandemic, and “went very quickly from hypothetical scenarios into action.”
The project is a partnership between the school district, City of Montrose, Montrose Recreation District, Montrose County and other community organizations. In addition to working with the schools, the recreation district is also working to provide play equipment check-out to keep children and their families active.
“We take our roles in contributing to community health and wellness most seriously, and at a time such as this, it is vital that we continue to be engaged in active response,” said Mari Steinbach, executive director of the Montrose Recreation District. “We are pleased to continue the incredible partnerships with the City, School District, and others at this unusual time.”
The project has already seen success with the meals it has distributed, which the school district said was thanks to the efforts of the partners in getting the system up and running in a timely manner.
“In a matter of days, we were able to stand up meal distribution sites that served 591 meals [Wednesday],” said MCSD superintendent Stephen Schiell. “Our staff worked tirelessly ...to build packets to go home with students. They were able to stuff learning opportunities for students into packages ready for distribution, in just one day.”
Pickup locations for meals are based on the student’s school. For students at Cottonwood, Johnson, and Centennial schools, the pickup location is Centennial Middle School. For students at Northside, Oak Grove and Peak Academy schools, the pickup location is Northside Elementary School. For students using the Early Childhood Center, Columbine, Pomona, Vista Charter and Montrose High School, the pickup location is Montrose High School. For students at Olathe Elementary and Olathe middle and high schools, the pickup location is Olathe Elementary School.
Distribution of the meals is drive-through or walk-up only, with people remaining in their vehicles, in order to maintain social distancing. Households will be asked to provide contact and delivery information, as well as any dietary or allergy information.
For those unable to pick up the meals, delivery options will be made available starting March 20. Families in need of meal delivery are encouraged to fill out the form at cityofmontrose.org/meal or call (970) 249-7705 to request assistance.
The plan is subject to change based on the status of the pandemic and the community’s needs. Updates and more information can be found at cityofmontrose.org.
