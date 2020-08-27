August 25
0838 Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 1200 Block 6530 Road.
0926 Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 11700 Block 6355 Way.
0931 Thomas Hodson, 22, was arrested on a warrant at the courthouse.
0932 Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 21300 Block Highway 550.
1104 Deputy took an informational report in the 12100 Block 5975 Road.
1249 Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 16400 Block 6800 Road.
1253 Deputy assisted the fire department at mile marker 84 on Highway 50.
1518 Miranda Workman, 27, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1527 Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at North San Juan Avenue and 6530 Road.
1652 Deputy took an informational report at Blossom and North River Road.
1827 Rikki Commander, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
2152 Deputy took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 4900 Block North River Road.
Deputies performed
16 civil processes
6 directed patrols
1 security check
2 VIN inspections
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.