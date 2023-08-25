August 10
0502 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 69100 Block Oak Grove Road.
0719 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a call of a stray peacock which was contained in the 10200 Block 5850 Road.
0753 Hours Deputy responded to a private property accident in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0857 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1015 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 121 on Highway 550.
1055 Hours A citizen reported a lost license plate in the 62100 Block Silver Springs Lane.
1119 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 16100 Block 6900 Road.
1209 Hours Deputy recovered a stolen vehicle in the 64500 Block Peach Valley Road.
1220 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 15200 Block 6200 Road.
1302 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 19000 Block Paradox Trail.
1335 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1400 Block Ogden Road.
1337 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious person report at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
1338 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 13300 Block Marine Road.
1409 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Amber and 5500 Road.
1417 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1445 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 8200 Block 5700 Road.
1502 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 5700 Block Highway 348.
1510 Hours Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 Block James Street. Brisa Lopez-Buck, 19, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Adrian Estrada, 27, was arrested for obstructed view through required glass, driving under revocation, and possession of paraphernalia.
1517 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 68700 Block Open Field Drive.
1556 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at mile marker 101 on Highway 50.
1610 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 18000 Block Paradox Trail.
1622 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 78100 Block Buckhorn Road.
1832 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 60800 Block Highway 50.
2135 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 14200 Block 5875 Road.
2326 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1000 Block Sequoia Way. Case was transferred to the Montrose PD
August 11
0034 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0120 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
1027 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a burglary in the 14800 Block O74 Road.
1223 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 5500 Block 6200 Road.
1346 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a cold report of a sex offense in the 22100 Block 6850 Road.
1355 Hours Nathaniel Maestas, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 Block Ouray Drive. He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
1640 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
2027 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 61400 Block Epitaph Road.
2100 Hours Ryan Wilkerson, 39, was cited for speeding, expired license plates, and no driver’s license at Falcon and 6400 Road. Jose Padilla, 44, was cited for speeding in the same traffic stop.
2138 Hours Terri Pena, 47, was cited for speeding in the 11000 Block 5850 Road.
2142 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 63800 Block Ranger Road.
2337 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 60400 Block Highway 50.
2345 Hours Brian Dickerson, 44, was arrested for DUI, weaving, and open container in vehicle at South Townsend Avenue and Williams Drive.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.