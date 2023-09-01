August 18
0035 Hours Deputy made a victim notification in the 200 Block First Street in Olathe.
0627 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1400 Block Odelle Road.
0641 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 20800 Block Trophy Road.
0815 Hours David Ramirez, 43, was cited for speeding in the 60000 Block Spring Creek Road.
0826 Hours Deputy assisted the Delta Sheriff with attempting to apprehend a suspect at Amber and 6000 Road.
0910 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
0925 Hours Deputies assisted Montrose PD with the arrest of a domestic violence suspect in the 1900 Block Arland Road.
1144 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Amber and 6000 Road.
1202 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 62500 Block Jade Road.
1245 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14600 Block Marine Road. Cynthia Hammond, 43, was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault.
1357 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 61600 Block Gunnison Road.
1403 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 58000 Block Jig Road.
1409 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Dave Wood and the Divide Road.
1413 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 62200 Block Falcon Road.
1438 Hours Deputy attempted to make victim notification in the 61600 Block Gunnison Road.
1449 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 58400 Block Jasmine Road.
1511 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 67300 Block Sunnyside Road.
1804 Hours Deputy attempted to make a victim notification in the 64700 Block Remnant Trail.
1912 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, heard an alarm in the 19100 Block Highway 550. The alarm was investigated.
1912 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a power line down at Pearl and 6300 Road. It was determined to be an internet cable.
1913 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 62800 Block Ohlm Road.
1915 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at mile mare 122 on Highway 550.
1916 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at mile marker 120 on Highway 550.
1920 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Falcon and 6150 Road.
1921 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1931 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1955 Hours Deputy responded to a utility problem in the 1200 Block West Oak Grove Road.
2020 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 800 Block Fruit Park Road.
2020 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 15200 Block 6140 Lane.
2039 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 62700 Block Pearl Road.
2054 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 200 Block Hersum Street.
2105 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 63300 Block Ida Road.
August 19
0038 Hours Deputy assisted Delta SO with looking for a missing person in the 57000 Block A Road.
0106 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 20900 Block Dave Wood Road.
0226 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0626 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 119 on Highway 550.
0705 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 15200 Block 6140 Lane.
0801 Hours Deputy responded to the 400 Block South Horton Avenue to meet with a victim from an assault which occurred somewhere in the county.
0823 Hours Deputy conducted a civil standby in the 300 Block South Wortman Avenue.
0931 Hours A citizen turned in a set of keys which were found. The owner retrieved the keys.
1037 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
1049 Hours Deputy assisted the Glendive Montana PD with looking for a person in the 62200 Block David Road.
1130 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 67400 Block Sunshine Trail.
1228 Hours Deputies responded to a report of unsafe shooting in the 10600 Block Transfer Road. The shooting was being done in a safe manner, Debra Putnam, 55, was arrested on a warrant.
1432 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 700 Block Chipeta Road.
1440 Hours Deputy assisted the Delta County Sheriff recover a stolen vehicle in the 61600 Block Gunnison Road.
1503 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 60400 Block Spring Creek Road.
1849 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 13700 Block 6900 Road.
1925 Hours Deputies responded to a possible suicide in the 67500 Block Liberty Road.
2046 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 75200 Block Q72 Road.
2229 Hours Deputy responded to a report of loud music at Falcon and 6150 Road.
2255 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
