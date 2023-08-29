August 14
0803 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 60000 Block Spring Creek Road.
0832 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard in the 3000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1029 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 500 Block Pierce Road.
1053 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1220 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 400 Block West Main Street.
1230 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 60000 Block Kiowa Road.
1236 Hours Deputy took a theft report at South Canal and 6900 Road.
1250 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Spring Creek and Chipeta Road.
1311 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
1320 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
1333 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 5900 Block 5800 Road.
1337 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 900 Block Chipeta Road.
1449 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1506 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 21600 Block Government Springs Road.
1531 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 104 on Highway 50.
1556 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Chipeta and West Oak Grove Road.
1631 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 55700 Block Begonia Road.
1714 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at West Main Street and North Willerup Avenue.
2023 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 68400 Block Sunset Drive.
2045 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 51200 Block Carnation Road.
August 15
0125 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 51200 Block Carnation Road.
0228 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 1400 Block East Main Street.
0445 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0827 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 9400 Block High Mesa Road.
0852 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 60900 Block Gunnison Road.
0828 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a smoke report at Divide and 90 Road. It was determined to be near Nucla.
1039 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 81 on Highway 50.
1205 Hours Laura Cammarota, 60, was cited for speeding in the 16000 Block Chipeta Road.
1301 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 59800 Block East Mesa Road. Larry Donegan, 43, was arrested for domestic violence, felony menacing, harassment, protection order violation, and criminal attempt to disarm a police officer.
1350 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 1000 Block Chipeta Road.
1351 Hours Tania Manzanares, 36, was cited for driving under restraint in the 700 Block North Second Street.
1446 Hours Edgar Bustamante, 20, was cited for too dark of tint on a windshield and driving under restraint in the 13000 Block Marine Road.
1501 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of property damage in the 7200 Block 5700 Road.
1604 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report at Dalia and 5700 Road.
1739 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62400 Block Popular Road.
1947 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 300 Block South Fifth Street in Olathe.
2123 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.