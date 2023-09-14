September 3
0037 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 400 Block South Second Street in Olathe.
0551 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Monroe and 6100 Road.
0613 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 Block 6403 Road. Juan Jimenez-Almanza, 22, was arrested for burglary, theft, criminal attempt, and crimes against an at risk adult.
0630 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at mile marker 121 on Highway 550.
0937 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 500 Block Pierce Road.
1005 Hours Salvado Almanza-Espinosa, 31, was cited for speeding and no valid driver’s license in the 10600 Block Hillside Road.
1120 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 13500 Block 6700 Road.
1246 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 23700 Block Dave Wood Road.
1336 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 63200 Block Orange Road.
1348 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 3000 Block 5725 Road.
1655 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1656 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 2400 Block 5400 Road.
1718 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 10000 Block 6075 Road.
1723 Hours A citizen reported losing a cell phone in the Olathe area.
1750 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a weapon offense in the 63900 Block Jacaranda Way.
1821 Hours Deputy responded to a report of gunshots in the Sims Mesa Area. They contacted people, in the shooting range area, who were shooting in a safe manner.
1937 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in Peach Valley.
2003 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop in the 1100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2014 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
2041 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63700 Block Ida Road.
2221 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 19100 Block Highway 550.
2237 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2337 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 300 Block East Main Street.
September 4
0013 Hours Deputies responded to a reported weapon offense at Divide and 90 Road. Nicholas Ortiz, 36, was arrested for DUI.
0736 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 1800 Block East Main Street.
0747 Hours Alexandra Sanson, 28, was cited for speeding at North Townsend Avenue and LaSalle Road.
0902 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 12300 Block 6040 Lane.
1025 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 20900 Block Dave Wood Road.
1038 Hours Deputy responded to a reported abandoned vehicle in the 63200 Block Orange Road.
1054 Hours A juvenile was cited for disregarding a traffic control device at East Main Street an North Park Avenue.
1114 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 62600 Block Jig Road.
1156 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 300 Block 6403 Road.
1159 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 12200 Block 6450 Road.
1512 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with attempting to locate a person in the 60400 Block David Road.
1644 Hours Deputy responded to a cold report of a sex offense in the 17400 Block 6353 Road.
1646 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14500 Block Marine Road. Branden Walters, 32, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, child abuse, and false imprisonment.
1911 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 8900 Block 6400 Road.
1949 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 63500 Block Juniper Road.
2101 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at South Third Street and South Highway 50 Business Loop.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.