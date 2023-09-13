August. 31
1030 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1034 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
1035 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 65500 Block Solar Road.
1158 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1000 Block 6600 Road.
1814 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 59200 Block Amber Road.
1902 Hours Darren Olson, 38, was cited for speeding at Jade and 6300 Road.
1955 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 2300 Block Mesa Drive.
2215 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a gunshot in the 1100 Block 6400 Road. It was determined to be a firecracker.
September 1
0331 Hours Perry Kelly, 49, was arrested on warrants in the 700 Block North San Juan Avenue.
0437 Hours Raymond Gallagher, 29, was cited for speeding at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
0957 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 2200 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1002 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at mile marker 82 on Highway 50.
1017 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 59200 Block Amber Road.
1026 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 13600 Block 6900 Road.
1105 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
1144 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 60900 Block Oasis Road.
1224 Hours Carlos Bermudez, 39, was arrested on a protection order violation in the 500 Block North Nevada Avenue.
1414 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 11900 Block Bostwick Park Road.
1519 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter at Ida Road and Indian Drive.
1750 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2400 Block 5400 Road.
1832 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 1000 Block 6435 Road.
1856 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check in the 2700 Block Sunnyside Road.
2012 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2033 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 12400 Block 6500 Road.
September 2
0005 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 12400 Block 6530 Road.
0226 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 12000 Block 6300 Road.
0554 Hours Deputy assisted Delta PD with locating a person in the 6300 Block 6135 Road.
0739 Hours Deputy responded to a parking problem in the 63900 Block Nancy Way.
0754 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of gunshots in the 14200 Block 6330 Road. It was determined to be bird hunters and they were shooting in a safe manner.
0851 Hours Deputy responded to a utility problem in the 18100 Block 6300 Road.
1004 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol in the area of 90 and Rim Road.
1012 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 17500 Block 6250 Road.
1055 Hours Haylee Chamblin, 21, was cited for speeding in the 4000 Block North River Road.
1105 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 22100 Block 6850 Road.
1148 Hours Richard Smith, 60, was arrested for expired license plates, fictitious license plates, no proof of insurance, and driving under restraint at North Townsend Avenue and North Second Street.
1315 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 98 on Highway 50.
1410 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 22100 Block 6850 Road.
1532 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1300 Block 6400 Road.
1536 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 65700 Block Little Way.
1630 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 16000 Block 6280 Road.
1634 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 67900 Block Colina Drive.
1652 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
1738 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 61000 Block Carnation Road.
1847 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 13500 Block 6900 Road.
2214 Hours Rita Starnes, 62, was arrested for DUI and weaving in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2252 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray SO with a welfare check in the 000 Block Whinnerah Avenue.
2307 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 500 Block South Sixth Street in Olathe.
2349 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a gunshot in the 14700 Block Marine Road. Nothing was located.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.