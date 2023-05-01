April 20
0600 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1600 Block East Main Street.
0713 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 2100 Block 6450 Road.
0734 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a protection order violation.
0925 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 9100 Block 6400 Road.
0931 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a protection order violation in the 8800 Block 6075 Road. Martin Andrade-Avalos, 31, was arrested for the violation.
0937 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 11400 Block 6250 Road.
0942 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 3600 Block Black Canyon Road in Crawford.
0949 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 72300 Block Highway 50.
1006 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 11500 Block 6325 Road.
1027 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 23600 Block Dave Wood Road.
1128 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61600 Block Falcon Road.
1155 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of found property at Chipeta and Orchard Road.
1317 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with looking for a vehicle in the Olathe area.
1417 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 82 on Highway 50.
1432 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1548 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road. Christian Cantu, 30, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
1635 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
1648 Hours Christopher Rowan, 57, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1937 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, located a traffic hazard at Spring Creek and 6050 Road.
1957 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious person report in the 1700 Block 6438 Road.
2105 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 7100 Block 5500 Road.
2217 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 10900 Block 6075 Road.
April 21
0011 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 9000 Block Hampshire Court.
0724 Hours Deputy checked an abandoned vehicle in the 60900 Block Highway 50.
0736 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Spring Creek Road and Highway 90.
0805 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Dalia and 5800 Road.
0933 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 19600 Block Highway 550.
0944 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 200 Block 6400 Road.
0957 Hours Joshua Holland, 35, was arrested on a warrant at the courthouse.
1000 Hours Rogelio Molina, 36, was cited for driving under restraint at North Townsend Avenue and 6300 Road.
1044 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a found license plate in the 59600 Block Mancos Lane.
1055 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 2400 Block 5400 Road.
1124 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1131 Hours Savanah Frost, 32, was cited for expired license plates at East Main Street and North Stough Avenue.
1258 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 900 Block Mountain View Court.
1320 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 68700 Block Kinikin Road.
1358 Hours Roger Fine, 47, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1515 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with translation in the 1300 Block North First Street.
1601 Hours Deputy responded to a report of found license plates in the 11400 Block 6450 Road.
1605 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 13300 Block L Road.
1649 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 400 Block Highway 348.
2003 Hours Yelsin Navarro-Perez, 26, was cited for no lights when required and no valid driver’s license in the 2000 Block South Townsend Avenue.
2124 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 58500 Block Trout Road.
April 22
0054 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 63800 Block Nancy Way.
0404 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 9000 Block 6075 Road.
0432 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 10700 Block 5850 Road.
0545 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Easter and 5400 Road.
0747 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Kinikin and R71 Road.
0943 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 61000 Block Hillsdale Court.
1110 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 9300 Block High Mesa Road.
1118 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 19400 Block Dave Wood Road.
1157 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 62900 Block Highway 90.
1252 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at mile marker 108 on Highway 50.
1334 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 105 on Highway 50.
1356 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 10700 Block 5880 Road.
1546 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 2200 Block 6000 Road.
1558 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
1643 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14000 Block Marine Road.
1755 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1803 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1908 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 6900 Block 6250 Trail.
1942 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 61000 Block Hillsdale Drive.
1959 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, located cattle in the roadway in the 55700 Block Holly Road. The cattle were placed in a pasture.
2134 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop in the 63000 Block Spring Creek Road.
2215 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
2239 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.