August 24
0837 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
0914 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 60100 Block Kiowa Lane.
1004 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 400 Block West Main Street.
1007 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Ranger and 6400 Road.
1030 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1036 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1055 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at Highway 50 and David Road.
1121 Hours Deputy attempted victim notification in the 13600 Block 5875 Road.
1151 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1228 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road.
1342 Hours Lloyd Lambert, 39, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1422 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 800 Block Hull Ridge Road.
1452 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1455 Hours A citizen turned in a wallet that was found in the 2000 Block County Road 1. The wallet was returned to the owner.
1636 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 84100 Block Highway 50.
1657 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a missing person in the 1600 Block Branding Iron Drive.
1843 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
2032 Hours Tawnya Beaver, 43, was cited for fictitious license plates, driving under restraint, defective vehicle, and no proof of insurance at Highway 50 and Miami Road.
2034 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Norwood and Chipeta Road.
2212 Hours Brady Sebo, 30, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and 6950 Road.
August 25
0437 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 50700 Block Maple Grove Road.
0831 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14700 Block 5875 Road.
0836 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1021 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 66100 Block Solar Road.
1120 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 12200 Block 6450 Road.
1121 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 22400 Block Government Springs Road.
1143 Hours Deputy assisted Health and Human Services with a home visit in the 62200 Block Falcon Road.
1152 Hours Jack Wolanin, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1157 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 59700 Block Carnation Road.
1204 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 62100 Block Oak Grove Road.
1224 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a burglary in the 10000 Block 6075 Road.
1359 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with security in the 62100 Block Ida Road.
1543 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 68000 Block LaSalle Road.
1719 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 2900 Block Mount Hayden Drive.
1722 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 61200 Block Foxrun Road.
1027 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1929 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 16000 Block 6740 Road.
1933 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost firearm in the 67300 Block East Borough Drive.
1936 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a traffic stop at South Church Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street.
2333 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.