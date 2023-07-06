June 22
0110 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
0352 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD by contacting a responsible party for a juvenile they had contacted.
0431 Hours Rodolfo Castillo, 35, was cited for speeding at mile marker 86 on Highway 50.
0738 Hours Lance Marks, 38, was cited for speeding in the 11900 Block 6450 Road.
0827 Hours Deputy took a report of lost license plates at the sheriff’s office.
0851 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1000 Block North Selig Avenue.
0928 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 1800 Block Ouray Drive.
0940 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1057 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1100 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 16700 Block Chipeta Road.
1116 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 20900 Block Dave Wood Road.
1224 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 16000 Block 6280 Road.
1257 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 100 Block Southwest Seventh Street.
1304 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 52600 Block Banner Road.
1322 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 16100 Block 6250 Road.
1407 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1415 Hours A juvenile was cited for expired license plates, no proof of insurance, underage possession of alcohol, and underage possession of marijuana at North San Juan Avenue and 6450 Road.
1422 Hours Deputy took a burglary report in the 19200 Block Highway 550.
1504 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 8200 Block 5700 Road.
1515 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67900 Block Landfill Road.
1845 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 63900 Block Howdy Court.
1952 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 12200 Block 6530 Road.
2241 Hours Kenneth Houghton, 36, was arrested on a warrant at mile marker 90 on Highway 50.
June 23
0238 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 1900 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0353 Hours Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 Block Merchant Drive.
0415 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 300 Block South Hersum Avenue.
0708 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
0804 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
0826 Hours Deputy red tagged a vehicle in the 62500 Block Kinikin Road.
0915 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 67200 Block Landfill Road.
0938 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 15600 Block 6120 Road.
1055 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 59000 Block Amber Road.
1101 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 67300 Block Trout Road.
1118 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 64200 Block North Ramona Road.
1138 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 19200 Block Highway 550. Abran Mitchell, 43, was arrested for felony menacing and false imprisonment.
1257 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1317 Hours A citizen came to the sheriff’s office with found license plates. The owner of the plates was contacted and will retrieve the plates.
1417 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 88 on Highway 90.
1424 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a littering complaint at mile marker 2 on 90 Road.
1511 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 58100 Block Dandy Road.
1608 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard in the 60200 Block Jay Jay Road.
1617 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 68600 Block LaSalle Road.
1621 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 21000 Block Highway 550. Brandon McDiarmid, 38, was cited for vicious dog.
1719 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 83 on Highway 50.
1736 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at South Townsend Avenue and South Sixth Street.
1742 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at mile marker 123 on Highway 550.
2134 Hours Emalyn Heckmaster, 32, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s office.
2155 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They re not convictions.