July 3
0010 Hours Deputy responded to a private property accident in the 14500 Block Marine Road. Chanelle Banuelos, 24, was arrested for DUI.
0127 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
0440 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block North Fourth Street.
0742 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a wanted person in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0836 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at mile marker 83 on Highway 50.
0924 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1152 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1247 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 60700 Block V60 Trail.
1314 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 16700 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1318 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report at Happy Canyon and Sims Mesa Road.
1415 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 1000 Block Normandy Road.
1418 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1526 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 13500 Block Marine Road.
1554 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Marine Road and Mountain View Court.
1609 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 14400 Block 6360 Road.
1655 Hours Deputy was dispatched to as 911 open line in the 59700 Block East Mesa Road.
1714 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 100 Block Southwest Seventh Street.
1719 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a medical call in the 300 Block Main Street.
1749 Hours Alberto Macareno, 47, was arrested on a warrant in the 59700 Block East Mesa Road.
1754 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 67700 Block Landfill Road.
1830 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 23400 Block Highway 550.
1754 Hours Deputy responded to a missing person report in the 400 Block First Street in Olathe. The missing person was later located.
1913 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a runaway in the 64600 Block Ranger Road.
2003 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Oak Grove and 6100 Road.
2045 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 15500 Block 6200 Road.
2046 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 2000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2048 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 13500 Block Marine Road.
2051 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 2000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2113 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 14700 Marine Road.
2114 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 600 Block Opal Drive.
2153 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
2226 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 16200 Block 6760 Road.
2242 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 59700 Block East Mesa Road.
2305 Hours Deputy assisted the Gunnison Sheriff with a medical call in the 4000 Block County Road 858.
2335 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in 100 Block Southwest Fifth Street in Olathe.
July 4
0136 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 55900 Block Holly Road.
0218 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 6800 Block South River Road.
0219 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 66000 Block Riverside Road.
0803 Hours Charlotte Smith, 69, was cited for speeding at South Townsend Avenue and Encanto Place.
0838 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 1000 Block North Seventh Street.
1139 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 60500 Block Xena Trail.
1143 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 60600 Block Kansas Road.
1228 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 100 Block Merchant Drive.
1233 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 1300 Block East Main Street.
1317 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Begonia and 5500 Road.
1441 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 7200 Block 6075 Road.
1453 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 16000 Block Chipeta Road.
1634 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a suspect vehicle at Spring Creek and Chipeta Road.
1702 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 11700 Block 6530 Road.
1811 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Woodgate Road.
1852 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1940 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 82100 Block Highway 50.
2000 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 13300 Block L Road.
2055 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray PD with a traffic stop in the 200 Block Third Avenue.
2102 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of fireworks in the 20600 Block Highway 550.
2124 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 50.
2130 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 62600 Block LaSalle Road.
2130 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1100 Block 6400 Road.
2138 Hours Deputy responded to a report of fireworks in the 9100 Block 6115 Road.
2234 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 14500 Block 6355 Road.
2236 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a trespass in the 900 Block Colorado Avenue.
2303 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
2335 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a fire in the 400 Block Stanford Lane.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.