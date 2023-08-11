July 26
0622 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 61300 Block Jay Jay Road.
0730 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 62400 Block Verde Drive.
0815 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 17200 Block 6250 Road.
0851 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Massachusetts Street and 6360 Road.
0913 Hours Deputy attempted to make victim notification in the 21500 Block Uncompahgre Road.
0942 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense in the 62300 Block Highway 90.
0955 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 23800 Block V66 Trail.
1009 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 1200 Block South Wortman Avenue.
1017 Hours Yvonne Sanchez, 56, was arrested on a warrant in the 14500 Block 6355 Road.
1123 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 59200 Block Jigsaw Road.
1159 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at South Second Street and South Park Avenue.
1314 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 11600 Block 5800 Road.
1711 Hours Michael Carr, 45, was arrested on a warrant at the courthouse.
1749 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle at Spring Creek and Shavano Valley Road.
1803 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 100 Block Montrose Drive.
1803 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 57200 Block Jig Road. A request for prosecution will be filed for third degree assault and crimes against an at risk adult for Kevin Waters, 72, and Larry Bovard 78.
1910 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 61200 Block Falcon Road.
2049 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 6200 Block 5500 Road.
2057 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 500 Block 6530 Road.
2154 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a report of a gunshot in the 400 Block Main Street.
2226 Hours Deputy responded to a noise complaint in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2257 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 63100 Block LaSalle Road.
2326 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 89 on Highway 50.
July 27
0104 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray County with an accident at mile marker 115 on Highway 550.
0225 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13500 Block Marine Road.
0753 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 64100 Block South Ramona Road.
0759 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Rim and 90 Road.
0833 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 9600 Block Hillside Road.
0843 Hours Deputy responded to a juvenile problem in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0850 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 14800 Block 6300 Road.
1036 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 61100 Block Falcon Road.
1113 Hours Jose Suarez-Reyes, 43, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
1131 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1239 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 9600 Block Hillside Road.
1247 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at North Seventh Street and North San Juan Avenue.
1434 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at mile marker 122 on Highway 550.
1625 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 123 on Highway 550.
1749 Hours Deputy assisted the Ouray County Sheriff with an accident in the 24200 Block Dave Wood Road.
2015 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 300 Block Colonial Court.
2037 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 1300 Block Park Place.
2046 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a juvenile problem in the 1000 Block North Second Street.
2200 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 67400 Block Sunnyside Road.
2242 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a fire in the 300 Block West Main Street.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.