July 1
0027 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 52000 Block Banner Road.
0102 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 66500 Block Kinikin Road.
0117 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic hazard at Ogden and Sleeping Bear Road.
0210 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 66000 Block Riverside Road.
0234 Hours Austin Lavelett, 19, was cited for speeding at mile marker 88 on Highway 50.
0302 Hours Andrew Malish, 61, was cited for expired license plates in the 1500 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0707 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 13800 Block 6950 Road. Martin Barrientos, 37, was cited for obstruction of phone service.
0831 Hours Jack Wolanin, 25, was cited for dog at large in the 500 Block 6530 Road.
1049 Hours Harry Cutler, 68, was cited for speeding at North Townsend Avenue and 6300 Road.
1420 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1442 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 18000 Block 6353 Road.
1512 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 62300 Block David Road.
1555 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1800 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 11700 Block 6450 Road.
1831 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 58100 Block Kiowa Road.
1932 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 1000 Block 6435 Road.
1951 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 63000 Block Spring Creek Road.
2005 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2013 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 000 Block Lark Lane.
2307 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
2336 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
July 2
0109 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
0407 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 4800 Block 6000 Road.
0429 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0543 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block 5950 Road.
0907 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 9700 Block 5650 Road.
0931 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Ohlm and 6250 Road.
1254 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 76700 Block West Black Canyon Road.
1305 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
1403 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 56300 Block High View Court.
1407 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 100 Block Southwest Fifth Street.
1420 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
1432 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 72800 Block Kinikin Road.
1611 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a utility problem in the 5600 Block Highway 348.
1648 Hours Ryan Peet-Plumlee, 21, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1824 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 67500 Block Trout Road.
1835 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 60100 Block Popular Road.
2025 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2053 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 200 Block West North First Street.
2103 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of fireworks in the 65600 Block Kail Court.
2133 Hours Deputy responded to a report of fireworks at Fruit Park and 6400 Road.
2216 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of fireworks in the 67200 Block East Borough Drive.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.