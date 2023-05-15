May 1
0655 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an unsecure premises in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
0731 Hours Deputy conducted a civil standby in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0817 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 1800 Block St. Marys Drive.
0847 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0946 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 7400 Block 6075 Road.
1109 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1125 Hours Deputy took a runaway report in the 61300 Block Monroe Road.
1140 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 18000 Block 6500 Road.
1200 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Gunnison and 6075 Road.
1219 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance at South Hersum Avenue and Main Street.
1233 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1249 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 58200 Block Jig Road.
1325 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1330 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 18900 Block 6485 Road.
1419 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 16100 Block 6250 Road.
1503 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
1605 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
1639 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with translation in the 400 Block West Main Street.
1642 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1720 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
1758 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 10900 Block Hillside Road.
2014 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at LaSalle and Marine Road.
2204 Hours Kaden Harper-Lee, 21, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and Herman Road.
May 2
0019 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at mile marker 100 on Highway 50.
0559 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 11500 Block 5850 Road.
05/02/23
0708 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 69100 Block Vernal Road.
0711 Hours Robby Mascarenas, 47, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s officer.
0907 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 67100 Block Trout Road.
0921 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 400 Block Earle Lane.
0953 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, located 2 dogs in the roadway in the 200 Block 6400 Road. The dogs ran home.
1005 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 9000 Block High Mesa Road.
1156 Hours Kierra Gonzales, 19, was arrested on a warrant at the courthouse.
1224 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 124 on Highway 550.
1240 Hours Ryan Brubaker, 28, was cited for careless driving at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
1253 Hours Kyra Bowers, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 Block Aspen Drive in Olathe.
1257 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense in the 75400 Block B76 Road.
1316 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 300 Block North First Street.
1347 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a flooding problem at Fern and 5700 Road.
1422 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 700 Block Fruit Park Road.
1544 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1835 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1834 Hours Deputy took a runaway report in the 9700 Block 6075 Road.
2046 Hours Kelly Jackson, 61, was arrested for DUI and weaving at Spring Creek and 6300 Road.
2130 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 500 Block South Fifth Street in Olathe.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.