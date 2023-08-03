July 16
0118 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 58800 Block Banner Road.
0445 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 3600 Block 6200 Road.
0728 Hours Richard Keebler, 59, was cited for speeding at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
0815 Hours Miguel Ordorica, 51, was cited for speeding at mile marker 90 on Highway 50.
0946 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 900 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1048 Hours Amanda Walker, 31, was cited for disregarding a stop sign at Chipeta and West Oak Grove Road.
1055 Hours David Eagle, 71, was cited for speeding at mile marker 90 on Highway 50.
1057 Hours Rafael Jayme-Segura, 51, was cited for speeding at mile marker 85 on Highway 90.
1125 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 23300 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1140 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost firearm in the 67200 Block Landfill Road.
1153 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 3600 Block 5675 Road.
1209 Hours Justin Ebel, 28, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1216 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 23400 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1327 Hours Victor Quintero-Bustillos, 37, was arrested for a protection order violation at North San Juan Avenue and 6530 Road.
1349 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 400 Block West Main Street.
1539 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 62100 Block Silver Springs Lane.
1717 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a harassment in the 400 Block South Horton Avenue.
1729 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report in the 16000 Block Chipeta Road. Gerardo Zapata, 19, was cited for weaving and having no valid driver’s license.
1811 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at Highway 50 and Miami Road.
1838 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 63800 Block Jacaranda Way. Mallory Schmitz, 26, was arrested for domestic violence, third degree assault, and criminal mischief.
1843 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 67900 Block Colina Drive.
1926 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1938 Hours Deputy assisted probation with a home visit in the 3400 Block 6200 Road.
2002 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 5600 Block 5825 Road.
2008 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 20100 Block 6720 Lane.
2325 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at David and 6000 Road.
July 17
0008 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0454 Hours Deputies responded to a trespass in the 62000 Block Oak Grove Road.
0914 Hours Deputy responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 2300 Block East Main Street.
1030 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 1800 block 6438 Drive.
1138 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle at Highway 50 and Miami Road.
1212 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of found keys at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
1232 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 2300 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1300 Hours Kyra Bowers, 23, was arrested on warrants in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
1306 Hours Jesus Arroyo-Espinoza, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
1325 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 12400 block 6040 Lane.
1335 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 119 on Highway 550.
1351 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 56000 Block Dalia Road.
1407 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 200 Block North Cedar Avenue.
1444 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 22500 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1518 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
1942 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 1000 Block North Second Street. Tiffany Wright, 30, was arrested on warrants.
2030 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 61600 Block Grand View Court.
2147 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the 67200 Block T Road.
2255 Hours Robert Hill, 41, was arrested on a warrant at East Oak Grove Road and South Townsend Avenue.
2319 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with an alarm in the 900 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions