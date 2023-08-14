July 28
0028 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with an unsecure premises in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0957 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 500 Block Chipeta Road.
1013 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 23800 Block V66 Trail.
1015 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at mile marker 86 on Highway 50.
1232 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 60400 Block San Juan Trail.
1526 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a missing juvenile in the 800 Block North Second Street.
1550 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1805 Hours Tyler Million, 25, was arrested on a warrant at mile marker 88 on Highway 50.
1807 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 63100 Block LaSalle Road.
1844 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 59700 Block Miami Road.
1914 Hours Deputy responded to a private property accident in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1930 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 66400 Block Ogden Road.
2309 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2327 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0141 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0331 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0542 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0645 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 63900 Block Nicolette Way.
0649 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Highway 50 and 6075 Road.
0856 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 13900 Block 6175 Road.
0917 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0916 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
0946 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1129 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Highway 90 and Spring Creek Road.
1147 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Solar Road.
1308 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in Peach Valley.
1319 Hours Deputies responded to a reported homicide in the 15000 Block Transfer Road.
1441 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 23800 Block V66 Trail.
1338 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 300 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
1515 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
1531 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1556 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
1906 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at Tim and Shavano Valley Road.
2055 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at mile marker 85 on Highway 50.
2123 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 63500 Block Maryland Street.
2320 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
2338 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 1100 Block Orchard Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.