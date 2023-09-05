August 22
0706 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
0707 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Marine Road and Mustang Lane.
0931 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68700 Block Open Field Drive.
1139 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 61200 Block Hillsdale Drive.
1212 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Oak Grove and 6900 Road.
1220 Hours Randall Jones, 42, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1231 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
1304 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 13900 Block M73 Road.
1325 Hours Jesus Nevarez-Aremivas, 29, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s office.
1401 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 200 Block 6403 Road.
1409 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 900 Block South First Street.
1433 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1543 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 62800 Block Spring Creek Road.
1605 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
1608 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 23100 Block Dave Wood Road.
1755 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 60000 Block Spring Creek Road.
1808 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1835 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 63200 Block Oak Grove Road.
1957 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 17600 Block Starlight Court.
2133 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious person report in the 500 Block Orchard Road. Donald Impson, 37, was arrested on warrants.
2136 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 63300 Block Jade Road. Vicki Hansen, 58, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and a protection order violation.
2226 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a trespass in the 300 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2311 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity at South Twelfth Street and South Highway 50 Business Loop.
August 23
0011 Hours Jouie Huff, 42, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0116 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 400 Block Main Street in Olathe.
0136 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, observed suspicious activity in the 67200 Block Highway 50. After contact, it was determined the activity was normal.
0749 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog at Sunshine Road and Starlight Court.
0803 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 64100 Block Oakland Road.
0837 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
0908 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog report in the 62900 Block Pearl Road.
0908 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 63700 Block Nicolette Way.
0927 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance at mile marker 3 on 90 Road.
0942 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Racine Road.
1020 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 200 Block Main Street in Olathe.
1028 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 16300 Block 6416 Road.
1133 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 67600 Block Sunshine Road.
1220 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 62500 Block Highway 50.
1528 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 62900 Block Pearl Road.
1537 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
141 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an arrest in the 16400 Block South Townsend Avenue.
1714 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1739 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 12000 Block 6450 Road.
1812 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 10700 Block 6300 Road.
1924 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68000 Block Colina Drive. Nicole Clark, 37, was arrested on a warrant after contact.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.