August 20
0107 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 55700 Block Begonia Road. After investigation, Trinity Ast, 18, and a juvenile were cited for underage consumption of alcohol.
0159 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 Block Southwest Fifth Street in Olathe,
0627 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 1100 Block 6400 Road.
0815 Hours Shental Bloom, 18, was cited for speeding and no license plates in the 4000 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0841 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop at North Seventh Street and North Uncompahgre Avenue.
0851 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at Merchant Drive and North Grand Avenue.
0949 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Norwood and Chipeta Road.
1005 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 16100 Block Chipeta Road.
1035 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 300 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
1106 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a fire in the 300 Block West Main Street.
1155 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 68600 Block Oak Grove Road.
1232 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 17800 Block 6250 Road.
1305 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 16300 Block Chipeta Road.
1520 Hours Deputy conducted a civil stand by in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
1612 Hours Deputy made victim notification in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1758 Hours Deputy responded to a report of gunshots in the 61000 Block Tres Coyotes Trail. Nothing was located.
1908 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a fire at mile marker 122 on Highway 550. There was no fire.
2032 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
2100 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14700 Block Marine Road. Audrey Abeyta, 23, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
2142 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a possible missing person report in the 14400 Block Marine Road. Case is pending.
August 21
0100 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 66000 Block Riverside Road.
0706 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
0707 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at Marine Road and Mustang Lane.
0931 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 68700 Block Open Field Drive.
1139 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 61200 Block Hillsdale Drive.
1212 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog at Oak Grove and 6900 Road.
1220 Hours Randall Jones, 42, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1231 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
1304 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 13900 Block M73 Road.
1325 Hours Jesus Nevarez-Aremivas, 29, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s office.
1401 Hours Deputy took a theft report in the 200 Block 6403 Road.
1409 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 900 Block South First Street.
1433 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1543 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 62800 Block Spring Creek Road.
1605 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at the sheriff’s office.
1608 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 23100 Block Dave Wood Road.
1755 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 60000 Block Spring Creek Road.
1808 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1835 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 63200 Block Oak Grove Road.
1957 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 17600 Block Starlight Court.
2133 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious person report in the 500 Block Orchard Road. Donald Impson, 37, was arrested on warrants.
2136 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 63300 Block Jade Road. Vicki Hansen, 58, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and a protection order violation.
2226 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a trespass in the 300 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2311 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity at South Twelfth Street and South Highway 50 Business Loop.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.