August 20

0107 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 55700 Block Begonia Road. After investigation, Trinity Ast, 18, and a juvenile were cited for underage consumption of alcohol.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?