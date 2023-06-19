June 12
0655 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at mile marker 99 on Highway 50.
1045 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 5600 block of 5600 Road.
1056 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 62800 block of LaSalle Road.
1118 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 7600 block of 6150 Road.
1207 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Kentucky and 6450 Road.
1222 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vicious dog complaint in the 8200 block of High Mesa Road.
1228 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 000 block of Lark Lane.
1320 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 69500 block of Highway 50.
1335 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1504 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 22200 block of Uncompahgre Road.
1512 Hours Sammy Wright, 61, was cited for no proof of insurance at Lincoln and 6450 Road.
1640 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 14400 block of 6355 Road.
1708 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 7400 block of 6075 Road.
1832 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of Chipeta Road.
2046 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 block 6530 Road.
2245 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview on Elephant Skin Road.
2306 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 58500 block of Spring Creek Road. Justin Davenport, 39, was arrested for criminal impersonation, false reporting, trespassing, resisting arrest, and on warrants.
June 13
0123 Hours Donald Lesser, 50, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of Animas Street.
0558 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 500 block of Spring Creek Road.
0609 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at West Oak Grove and Chipeta Road.
0739 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 18500 block of 6600 Road.
0931 Hours Justin Ashcroft, 50, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0952 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 13800 block of 6100 Road.
1004 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic complaint at mile marker 116 on Highway 50. Efrain Godoy, 41, was cited for speeding and careless driving.
1127 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 600 block of 6530 Road.
1205 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 16100 block of 6250 Road.
1226 Hours Michael Long, 61, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1254 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 6900 block of High Mesa Road.
1303 Hours Mary McKenzie, 67, was cited for speeding at mile marker 100 on Highway 50.
1323 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue.
1324 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Highway 50 and Gunnison Road.
1332 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident at North San Juan and North Park Avenue.
1355 Hours Jolynn Durazo-Diaz, 40, was arrested on warrants in the 1000 block of North Selig Avenue.
1412 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 64600 block of Ranger Road.
1423 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at North First Street and North Selig Avenue.
1429 Hours Anthony Branson, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North First Street.
1431 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 9600 block of 6075 Road.
1446 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road.
1538 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 59200 block of Jigsaw Road.
1553 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at mile marker 86 on Highway 50.
1621 Hours Paul Thomas, 31, was arrested on warrants at Highway 50 and Jay Jay Road. He was transported to the Delta County Jail.
1645 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Jig and 5975 Road.
1714 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 59900 block of Gunnison Road.
1736 Hours Ashley Short, 31, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s office.
1806 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62100 block of Oak Grove Road.
1851 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 56800 block of Dalia Road.
1851 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 9500 block of 6075 Road.
1919 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 60700 block of Goodieville Court.
1928 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Dalia and 5700 Road.
1928 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 600 block of 6530 Road.
2006 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 63500 block of Spring Creek Road.
2100 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 67700 block of Landfill Road.
2305 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 500 block of 6530 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.