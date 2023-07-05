June 20
0002 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 500 Block 6600 Road.
0149 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 900 Block Alpine Road.
0225 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 63400 Block Juniper Road.
06/20/23
0832 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 62300 Block Highway 90.
0835 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 13500 Block 6700 Road.
0837 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0926 Hours Henry Sanchez, 60, was cited for speeding in the 61000 Block Falcon Road.
1012 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 2200 Block 6000 Road.
1019 Hours Deputy attempted to make victim notification in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
1134 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 56500 Block Hawthorne Lane.
1159 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 2200 Block 6000 Road.
1206 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1231 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of property damage in the 12400 Block 6530 Road.
1243 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at mile marker 88 on Highway 50.
1302 Hours Ashley Short, 36, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1337 Hours Deputy took a cold report of a sex offense in the 13700 Block 6950 Road.
1348 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Highway 50 and Tombstone Drive.
1401 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 13000 Block 5875 Road.
1420 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 80200 Block E81 Road.
1425 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 62100 Block Charolais Drive.
1432 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 61200 Block V60 Trail.
1545 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1618 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 62000 Block David Road.
1651 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 4800 Block 5586 Road.
1651 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 800 Block Highway 50 Business Loop.
1755 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 57800 Block Herman Road.
1846 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a reported weapon offense in the 100 Block Montrose Drive.
1856 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 16300 Block 6420 Road.
1902 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 23300 Block Uncompahgre Road.
1958 Hours Dakota Lewman, 26, was cited for driving with the wrong class of driver’s license at Jay Jay and 6450 Road.
2009 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 400 Block South Townsend Avenue.
2050 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog complaint in the 1000 Block 6442 Road.
2119 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2135 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 Block Main Street in Olathe.
2150 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 100 Block South Corey Avenue. Mario Ledesma-Valadez, 42, was arrested on warrants.
2327 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62100 Block Ida Road.
2358 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 66000 Block Riverside Road.
June 21
0035 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 1400 Block East Main Street.
0658 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle report in the 60300 Block Highway 50.
0747 Hours Deputy responded to a report of vicious dogs in the 5600 Block Highway 348. Amanda Gwaltney, 38, was cited for dog at large, vicious dog, and failure to obtain rabies vaccinations.
0825 Hours Deputy took a fraud report in the 10800 Block 5880 Road.
0947 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 16500 Block 6400 Road.
1014 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 8200 Block 5700 Road.
1134 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 4400 Block Highway 348.
1201 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard at Jig and 5975 Road.
1229 Hours Joshua Holland, 35, was arrested on warrants in the 300 Block North Cascade Avenue.
1305 Hours Ernest Gallegos, 66, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1337 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 800 Block South First Street.
1358 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 55700 Block Fresa Lane.
1428 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD by looking for a suspect in the 7200 Block 5500 Road.
1445 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a 911 hang up in the 000 Block West North Sixth Street.
1504 Hours Deputy assisted Ouray County with an accident at mile marker 116 on Highway 550.
1513 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 59700 Block Mancos Lane.
1535 Hours Deputy was contacted about a cat problem in the 67700 Block Colina Drive.
1549 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 19800 Block Dave Wood Road.
1624 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 67900 Block Landfill Road.
1728 Hours Deputy responded to a report of property damage at East Mesa and 6075 Road.
1752 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 63000 Block Spring Creek Road.
1849 Hours Deputy responded to a REDDI (report every drunk driver immediately) report at mile marker 87 on Highway 50. He made contact at North Townsend Avenue and LaSalle Road. Dennis Andrews, 66, was arrested for DUI, weaving, and no proof of insurance.
1948 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13300 Block Marine Road.
1948 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 12600 Block 6450 Road.
2009 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 5900 Block 5600 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.