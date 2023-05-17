May 3
0715 Hours A citizen reported a lost firearm in the Sanborn Park area.
0756 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of flooding in the 1800 Block Galaxy Drive.
1017 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 59800 Block East Mesa Road.
1134 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 700 Block 348 Lane.
1146 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1509 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 5800 Block Highway 348.
1511 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 20300 Block Pahgre Road.
1558 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 5600 Block 6200 Road.
1630 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 32900 Block Dave Wood Road.
1714 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 3700 Block 5500 Road.
1720 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
2028 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 62600 Block Jig Road.
2154 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Spring Creek and 6260 Road.
2247 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 63600 Block Ida Road.
May 4
0054 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 11500 Block 5850 Road.
0311 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 51500 Block Falcon Road.
0721 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard in the 7400 Block 5500 Road.
0740 Hours Amanda Gwaltney, 37, was arrested on warrants in the 6200 Block 5700 Road.
0813 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 66100 Block Solar Road.
0853 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0858 Hours Jeffrey Gallegos, 65, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0932 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 10900 Block 6075 Road.
1033 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1122 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 14400 Block O74 Road.
1224 Hours Deputy responded to a utility problem at Marine and 6355 Road.
1229 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a dog bite in the 15100 Block 6125 Road.
1235 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a protection order violation in the 1400 Block River Rock Drive.
1253 Hours Sarah Argueta, 25, was arrested on warrants in the 700 Block South First Street.
1258 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Highway 50 and Highway 347.
1308 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
1322 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1319 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1427 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at North Grand Avenue and North Eighth Street.
1500 Hours Jarret May, 38, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1550 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an accident in the 1900 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1551 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1729 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 2300 Block South Rio Grande Avenue.
1925 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an alarm in the 1800 Block East Pavilion Place.
1946 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic problem at Ogden and 6725 Road.
2013 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 4800 Block North River Road.
2120 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 63300 Block Jade Road.
2134 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 59700 Block Joey Road.
2215 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 64300 Block Kayla Trail.
2303 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
2319 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a utility problem in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
May 5
0510 Hours Deputy responded to a report of flooding in the 61600 Block Spring Creek Road.
0907 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 15100 Block 6140 Lane.
1016 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1104 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 59800 Block East Mesa Road.
1245 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1259 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a traffic hazard at mile marker 83 on Highway 50.
1314 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1400 Hours Deputy responded to as 911 hang up in the 14700 Block 6130 Road.
1408 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a burglary in the 62800 Block Niagara Road.
1415 Hours Deputy took an informational report at mile marker 84 on Highway 50.
1633 Hours Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1641 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 59800 Block East Mesa Road.
1819 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 13600 Block Carefree Drive.
2032 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at mile marker 99 on Highway 50.
2349 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 1600 Block 6400 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.