August 16
0708 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a disturbance in the 5800 Block 5825 Road.
0716 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 6800 Block South River Road.
0821 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 5500 Block 5600 Road.
0926 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 122 on Highway 550.
0942 Hours Deputy took a report of a lost license plate in the 56000 Block Begonia Road.
1145 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a gun in checked bags at the airport. It was determined to be a flare gun.
1312 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 11100 Block 5850 Road.
1320 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 20600 Block Highway 550.
1321 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a fire in the 1600 Block Locust Road.
1349 Hours Braxton Keller, 40, was cited for no license plates, no proof of insurance, and driving under restraint at Airpark Way and Industrial Drive. Tabitha Horlacher, 32, was cited for driving under restraint in the same contact.
1512 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 5400 Block 5825 Road.
1545 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a traffic stop in the 600 Block South Sixth Street.
1546 Hours Christian Coronado, 18, was cited for speeding in the 67900 Block Highway 50.
1658 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2016 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 500 Block South Tenth Street.
2029 Hours Glenn Verrone, 49, was cited for speeding at mile marker 90 on Highway 50.
2043 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
August 17
0632 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Amber and 5500 Road.
0816 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 4300 Block North Townsend Avenue.
0850 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 65700 Block Flat Top Road.
0849 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 17700 Block Highway 550.
0901 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 59600 Block Night Owl Trail.
0920 Hours Daniel Harpster, 52, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1113 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a criminal mischief in the 4400 Block Colorow Road.
1217 Hours Jerdon Brown, 42, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1329 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity at Highway 550 and T Road.
1338 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 4700 Block 6200 Road.
1400 Hours Deputy responded to a fraud in the 62100 Block Jade Road.
1556 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 63600 Block Jig Road.
1642 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 19400 Block Highway 550.
1657 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Sunflower Trail.
1720 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol, with an accident at South River and Jay Jay Road.
1834 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 62100 Block Oak Grove Road.
1949 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 8400 Block High Mesa Road. Rocky Kies, 60, was arrested for a protection order violation.
2001 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 1100 Block Lilac Road in the City of Montrose.
2204 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.