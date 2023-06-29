June 16
0207 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with recovering a stolen vehicle at Marine and LaSalle Road.
0922 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 7200 Block 6400 Road.
1025 Hours Maria Andrade, 35, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1031 Hours Deputy was contacted about a list license plate in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
1105 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 3400 Block 5600 Road.
1138 Hours James Gibson, 49, was cited for speeding at mile marker 89 on Highway 50.
1136 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 4700 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1445 Hours Deputy responded to a harassment in the 67100 Block Trout Road.
1446 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a harassment in the 4600 Block 6000 Road.
1451 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 63400 Block Ida Road.
1607 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 65300 Block Sunridge Court.
1756 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
1922 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a warrant arrest at mile marker 126 on Highway 500.
1928 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 62400 Block Verde Drive.
1948 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1954 Hours Deputy responded to an alarm in the 300 Block 6410 Court.
2030 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
2208 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 13400 Block 6312 Way.
2306 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD in looking for a run vehicle at North Townsend Avenue and LaSalle Road.
June 17
0229 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 13700 Block 6900 Road.
0631 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 60500 Block Kansas Road.
0650 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 61400 Block Jay Jay Road.
0851 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a found cell phone in the 7200 Block 5600 Road.
0925 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 1000 Block North Second Street.
1024 Hours Deputy responded to a reported protection order violation in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1246 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 1100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1249 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 67600 Block Oakwood Drive.
1338 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report at Ida Road and Indian Drive.
1732 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 14900 Block 6175 Road.
1800 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a traffic stop in the 1200 Block North Grand Avenue.
1910 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1938 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 21000 Block Uncompahgre Road.
2006 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a noise complaint in the 200 Block North Allison Avenue.
2150 Hours Zachary Amrine, 19, was cited for speeding, no proof of insurance, and expired registration in the 61000 Block Jay Jay Road.
2159 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with suspicious activity in the 800 Block South Second Street.
2214 Hours Deputy responded to a barking dog complaint in the 16300 Block 6420 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.