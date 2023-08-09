July 22
0001 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with suspicious activity at South Seventh Street and South Wortman Avenue.
0756 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 68000 Block LaSalle Road.
0859 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 6100 Block 6125 Road.
0957 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 Block North Grand Avenue in Olathe.
1037 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 16400 Block 6800 Road.
1101 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 14100 Block 5875 Road.
1125 Hours Deputy took an informational report at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1218 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a theft in the 61200 Block Falcon Road.
1247 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 2300 Block Mesa Drive.
1308 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 9100 Block 6115 Road.
1314 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 4600 Block Colorow Road.
1434 Hours Coleman Welch, 30, was cited for speeding at Highway 550 and Woodgate Road.
1525 Hours Juan Valdez-Favela, 43, was arrested on a warrant in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1801 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 1100 Block Normandy Road.
1827 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a private property accident in the 14500 Block Marine Road. He arrested Wilbert Lopez-Perez, 19, doe DUI, no proof of insurance, unsafe backing, and no driver’s license.
1942 Hours Deputy responded to a vicious dog report in the 500 Block Centennial Drive.
2031 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 63300 Block Falcon Road.
2048 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2111 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 2600 Block 5600 Road.
2226 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 58000 Block Jasmine Road.
2258 Hours Deputy responded to a report of gunshots in the 18900 Block 6390 Trail. It was determined to be fireworks.
2306 Hours Ramon Jimenez-Rodriguez, 44, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
2315 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Hickory and 5500 Road.
2317 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 60600 Block Jay Jay Road.
2338 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
July 23
0028 Hours Deputy responded to a loud music complaint in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0228 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 11000 Block 5760 Road.
0343 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with administering a breath test at the sheriff’s office.
0444 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
0550 Hours Deputies responded a disturbance in the 2200 Block 5500 Road. Melissa McKenna-Meisner, 41, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and a protection order violation.
1003 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 18800 Block 6390 Trail.
1027 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 71400 Block Buckhorn Road.
1146 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard at Highway 550 and Sunflower Trail.
1319 Hours Deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
1355 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report in the 2100 Block Airport Road.
1507 Hours Deputy attempted to make victim notification in the 600 Block Spring Creek Road.
1507 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with locating a suspect vehicle in the 1100 Block Sunnyside Road.
1538 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1655 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a disturbance in the 500 Block West Main Street.
1900 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 8800 Block 6075 Road.
1912 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 500 Block North Third Street in Olathe.
2017 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 11100 Block 5850 Road.
2142 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6800 Block South River Road. Hallel January, 41, was arrested for domestic violence and third degree assault.
2352 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 67600 Block Osprey Lane.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.