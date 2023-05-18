May 6
0019 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 17400 Block Highway 550.
0519 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 2100 Block 5965 Lane.
0746 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 68700 Block LaSalle Road.
0850 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 000 Block North Cedar Avenue.
0932 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Sunshine Road and Starlight Court.
0945 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14600 Block Mustang Lane.
1136 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 Block 6600 Road.
1547 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 23900 Block Horsefly Road.
1623 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1713 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 62400 Block Popular Road.
1811 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1846 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 14600 Block 6360 Road.
2059 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 200 Block South Church Avenue in Olathe.
2142 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 600 Block South Corey Avenue.
2148 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 900 Block Spring Creek Road.
May 7
0043 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview in the 59700 Block Gunnison Road.
0421 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
0951 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem at Ohlm and 6250 Road.
0955 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at Oak Grove and 6300 Road.
0955 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1147 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 1100 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1527 Hours Mark Zink, 65, was cited for speeding in the 60000 Block Falcon Road.
1627 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 4800 Block 5800 Road.
1615 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with a burglary in the 1000 Block Industrial Boulevard.
1811 Hours Crystal Robinson, 36, was cited for speeding at mile marker 87 on Highway 50.
1837 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 63500 Block Massachusetts Street.
1912 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 64600 Block Kentucky Road.
2014 Hours Bridger Wilson, 19, was cited for speeding at Highway 50 and Gunnison Road.
2035 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2101 Hours Tyler Richardson, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
2156 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 300 Block First Street in Olathe.
2157 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
May 8
0249 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
0812 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 2300 Block Air Way.
0958 Hours Deputy responded to a report of smoke in the Bostwick Park area. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
1001 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 1000 Block Spring Creek Road.
1052 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 62100 Block Oleander Circle.
1117 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 11500 Block Lakeview Drive.
1213 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check in the 400 Block Cobble Drive.
1258 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check in the 70400 Block Highway 50.
1335 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1335 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 9800 Block Transfer Road.
1415 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1434 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Pearl and 6300 Road.
1445 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 64200 Block Ranger Road.
1647 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 2200 Block 5500 Road.
1647 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 62300 Block David Road.
1838 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 67600 Block Landfill Road.
1934 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 23800 Block 6250 Road.
2038 Hours Deputy responded to a traffic hazard in the 17200 Block Chipeta Road.
2103 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 4800 Block North River Road.
2116 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check in the 1500 Block Chipeta Road. William Robinson, 53, was arrested for a protection order violation.
2241 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department at Banner and 5900 Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.