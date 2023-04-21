April 13
0600 Hours Cory Dozier, 37, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
0721 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a flooding problem in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
0851 Hours Deputy took a fraud report in the 10800 Block 5880 Road.
0851 Hours Deputy took an informational report at Highway 50 and Banner Road.
0855 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 13900 Block 6900 Road.
0919 Hours Deputy took a fraud report in the 500 Block Opal Drive.
0924 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
0949 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 14000 Block 6175 Road.
1003 Hours Michael MacLeod-Rose, 35, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1043 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1057 Hours Deputy attempted a warrant in the 400 Block South Third Street.
1059 Hours Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 13400 Block L Road.
1111 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 23600 Block Dave Wood Road.
1120 Hours Anita Gomez, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 13400 Block L Road.
1135 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a fraud in the 10200 Block Bostwick Park Road.
1143 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1155 Hours Deputy responded to a flooding report in the 7500 Block South River Road.
1202 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem in the 300 Block 6400 Road.
1226 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 65300 Block Solar Heights Court.
1445 Hours Deputy was contacted at the sheriff’s office about a civil matter.
1655 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
1826 Hours Deputy assisted Olathe PD with an unsecure premises in the 500 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
1845 Hours Cesar Alvarez, 32, was cited for speeding in the 2100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
1911 Hours David Greer, 41, was arrested on a warrant at the sheriff’s office.
1930 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 900 Block Camillo Court.
2049 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
2121 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 63300 Block Jade Road.
2320 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1700 Block 6429 Circle.
April 14
0201 Hours Deputy conducted a field interview at mile marker 88 on Highway 50.
0835 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 600 Block 6530 Road.
0824 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Horton Avenue.
0859 Hours Deputy responded to a report of flooding in the 17700 Block Spring Canyon Road.
0926 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 16200 Block 5790 Trail.
0929 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
0933 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of flooding in the 24700 Block Dave Wood Road.
1006 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 700 Block Spring Creek Road.
1007 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 14300 Block 6355 Road.
1021 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a vehicle theft in the 12300 Block 6450 Road.
1111 Hours Deputy responded to a restraining order violation in the 67400 Block Oak Leaf Drive.
1150 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a burglary in the 10800 Block 6330 Road.
1210 Hours Deputy took an informational report in the 400 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop.
1223 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1232 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 open line in the 61400 Block LaSalle Road.
1457 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the 59300 Block Lone Eagle Road.
1532 Hours Deputy took an informational report at the sheriff’s office.
1545 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 14400 Block 6355 Road.
1704 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a harassment in the 14700 Block Marine Road.
1901 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident in the 17900 Block Woodgate Road.
1907 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with a traffic stop at mile marker 83 on Highway 50.
2006 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 16400 Block 6630 Court.
2027 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 16100 Block 5830 Road.
2136 Hours Deputy responded to a 911 hang up in the 200 Block North Allison Avenue.
2305 Hours Deputy was dispatched to an alarm in the 5100 Block North Townsend Avenue.
2359 Hours Deputy responded to a livestock problem in the 61000 Block Falcon Road.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.