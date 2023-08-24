August 8
0447 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report at West Oak Grove and 6400 Road.
0828 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 16500 Block 6400 Road.
1028 Hours Deputy performed an animal welfare check at Divide and Dave Wood Road.
1111 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with a welfare check in the 1900 Block 6438 Drive.
1230 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 500 Block Willow Road.
1302 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 Block Chipeta Road.
1312 Hours Deputy assisted the fire department in the 17900 Block 6650 Road.
1312 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen in the 16300 Block 6030 Road.
1314 Hours Deputy responded to a theft in the 2200 Block 5500 Road.
1447 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a trespass in the 400 Block West Main Street.
1542 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with an overdue party in the 600 Block North Ute Avenue.
1617 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road.
1739 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 15200 Block 6260 Road.
1757 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a 911 hang up in the 14500 Block Marine Road.
1832 Hours Deputy responded to a civil matter in the 1600 Block Story Lane.
1910 Hours Deputy assisted the ambulance in the 14800 Block Rolling Hills Drive.
1931 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a stray dog report at Highway 348 and 5700 Road.
2021 Hours Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 62800 Block LaSalle Road.
2108 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at mile marker 121 on Highway 550.
2308 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 Block South Highway 50 Business Loop. Edwin Cogburn, 74, was arrested for domestic violence, second degree assault, misdemeanor menacing, and obstruction of phone service.
August 9
0627 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Jig and 6300 Road.
0733 Hours Deputy assisted the Ambulance in the 59700 Block Falcon Road.
0839 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with making an arrest at mile marker 122 on Highway 550.
0856 Hours Deputy removed a traffic hazard from the roadway at mile marker 122 on Highway 550.
0858 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 61300 Block Jay Jay Road.
1005 Hours Deputy performed a welfare check in the 3600 Block Big Pines Loop.
1039 Hours Deputy responded to a trespass in the 59000 Block Ida Road. It was determined to be a civil matter.
1254 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, found an air conditioner unit at Marine Road and Spring Creek Road. The owner was contacted and retrieved the unit.
1257 Hours Deputy, while on patrol, located stray horses in the 63800 Block Jig Road. The horses were placed in a pasture.
1302 Hours Danae Hancock, 29, was arrested on warrants at the sheriff’s office.
1328 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at Happy Canyon and Sims Mesa Road.
1345 Hours Trent Barrientos, 30, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 Block North Selig Avenue.
1429 Hours Deputy verified the address of a sex offender in the 56600 Block Hawthorne Lane.
1427 Hours Deputy responded to a dog bite in the 5100 Block 5700 Road.
1715 Hours Jose Flores-Gutierrez, 25, was arrested on a warrant at South Hillcrest and Bradford Drive.
1900 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a civil matter in the 9600 Block 6075 Road.
2007 Hours Deputy responded to a report of a possible fire in the Government Springs Road area. Nothing was located.
2049 Hours Deputy assisted state patrol with an accident at Highway 550 and Chipeta Road.
2121 Hours Deputy was dispatched to a livestock problem at Kinikin and Pahgre Road.
2151 Hours Deputy assisted the Ouray County Sheriff with a fire in the 36400 Block Highway 550.
2147 Hours Deputy assisted the Delta police with looking for a stolen vehicle in the 700 Block North Highway 50 Business Loop.
2203 Hours Deputy responded to a stray dog report in the 14400 Block Marine Road.
2219 Hours Dennis Martin, 25, was cited for disregarding a traffic control device and no proof of insurance at Odelle Road and South Townsend Avenue.
2228 Hours Deputy assisted a citizen at 6400 and 6390 Road.
2240 Hours Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 5100 Block 5720 Lane.
2313 Hours Deputy assisted Montrose PD with looking for a person who had run from the hospital.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.